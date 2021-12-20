Perhaps one of the best Chromebook deals to pop up at any time of the year, Walmart has discounted the super-popular Samsung Chromebook 4 to only $119, a massive savings of $110 from its regular price of $229. It’s certainly one of the best student laptop deals we’ve come across, and it’s even one of the best all-around laptop deals as well. Free shipping is also part of this deal on the Samsung Chromebook 4 at Walmart.

The most enticing feature of the Samsung Chromebook 4 is perhaps its extraordinarily low price. It’s not often you come across a laptop for less than $120, let alone one with the versatility to meet the needs of students and professionals alike. And despite its affordability, it doesn’t hold back in terms of functionality. Even in its minimal form factor it packs the speed and power needed to access the world of Google, which includes Google Docs, Google Drive, the Google Play Store, and more. The Samsung Chromebook 4 can sustain up to 12.5 hours of battery life, making it the go-to computing device for users who need to access the internet, cloud storage, emails, and apps on the go.

The beautiful design of the Samsung Chromebook 4 is not to be overlooked. It’s super slim, allowing it to fit nicely into just about any backpack or briefcase, and its build quality is top notch, as it features military-grade durability. These design features make it look good in the dorm room, the coffee shop, and even when just hanging around the house on the weekends. And the build quality brings some nice peace of mind for users who need a computer that can survive some bumps and bruises. All of the best Chromebooks are nimble, tough, and practical, and the Samsung Chromebook 4 fits the bill.

Even at its regular price of $229, the Samsung Chromebook 4 is an amazing deal. But with this discount at Walmart that drops the price all the way down to only $119, it’s an absolute steal. Grab a new Samsung Chromebook 4 now, along with the massive $110 savings that currently comes with it.

