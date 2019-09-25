The Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 gets a $157 price cut on Amazon

Purposely built for internet browsing and modern web apps, Chromebooks have secured a spot as a great alternative to conventional laptops. If you’re looking for a reasonably priced laptop that you can use for school or work, Amazon has an ongoing deal on the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 that you may want to check out.

Normally $550, a nice 29% discount drops its standard price down to just $393. An additional $50 can also be slashed off instantly when your Amazon Rewards Visa card application is approved, lowering the sale price further to $343. Grab this chance to score a brand-name Chromebook for less than $400.

The Chromebook Plus V2 flaunts a compact and lightweight build perfect for traveling. Samsung gave it a 2-in-1 hybrid design which further expands its functionality. You can use the laptop mode for extensive typing and full-on productivity or switch to tablet mode for comfortable viewing and browsing. What’s more, there is an incredibly precise built-in pen that never needs charging. It’s always ready to sketch, edit, write, and even take screenshots, transforming the laptop into a digital sketchbook.

It’s no surprise that most laptops nowadays come with a webcam, but Samsung kicked things up a notch with the Chromebook Plus V2 by giving it a rear secondary camera. This additional camera is positioned on the keyboard deck and shoots with superb 13-megapixel and autofocus capacities. Taking stunning photos is easily done by simply folding the laptop screen into tablet mode.

At the heart of this Chromebook is the Intel Celeron processor with an Intel HD Graphics 615 co-processor. This chipset combo is backed by 4GB of RAM which provides an extra boost in processing power. Everyday computing tasks like binge-watching on Netflix, surfing the web, and writing emails all run smoothly. It also has built-in 64GB storage but can be expanded by up to 400GB with a microSD card.

Run by a long-lasting battery, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 can keep you powered up through a full day of productivity, creativity, and multimedia consumption. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s deal and bring home this portable powerhouse for only $393 instead of $550.

