Score the Samsung Chromebook Pro at a 16% discount on Amazon

Erica Katherina
Samsung Chromebook Pro review
For students, professionals or anyone else looking for a portable computer that delivers in terms of performance and productivity, a Chromebook is a great idea. There are lots of Chromebook options on the market today, but if you’re not tight on budget, the Samsung Chromebook Pro Convertible Touch Screen Laptop is worth considering. Normally $550, Amazon has slashed its price down to $460 ahead of Prime Day.

As far as Chromebooks go, the Pro is on the higher end of the spectrum. It nailed some of the essential elements of a premium Chrome OS device, including a speedy processor, a stunning display, and full Android app support.

This Chromebook flaunts a magnesium alloy exterior that looks elegant and feels sturdy to the touch. A durable hinge makes it easy to tilt or fold the screen, allowing for convenient laptop-to-tablet versatility. Its compact size and light weight are great for frequent travelers.

Samsung gave this laptop a high 2,400 x 1,600 display resolution. The result is a gorgeous and sharp picture quality for movie watching, document writing, and web browsing. In terms of audio, you can expect basic sound production loud enough to fill a small room.

Under the hood, the Pro packs a fast and efficient Intel Core m3-6Y30 with a 900MHz base clock, Hyper-Threading, and 2.2GHZ Turbo Boost. This dual-core chip is fast enough to run video editing programs, demanding Google Play apps, and other advanced software without a hitch.

Another key feature that comes with this Chromebook is the stylus. The pen is tucked into the back-right corner of the laptop base and will trigger a pop-up menu when removed. From sketching and handwriting to taking screenshots and personalizing photos, the built-in pen is useful in many ways.

Its 39-watt-hour battery isn’t large by modern standards, but it gives you nine hours of continuous usage as Samsung claims. It’s safe to say that it will last you through most of a workday. That’s pretty solid for a small, efficient Chrome OS laptop.

The Samsung Chromebook Pro Convertible Touch Screen Laptop offers great day-to-day performance for work and play. It usually comes at a high price tag, but with this deal, you can have it for a lower price of $460. Order yours today on Amazon while it’s in stock.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

