Best Buy drops a great deal on this 65-inch Samsung 4K curved TV

Josh Levenson
By
samsung curved 4k tv deal 65 inch un65ru7300f best buy

Curved 4K TVs are an acquired taste, delivering an unrivaled viewing angle that ensures everyone in the room is immersed in the on-screen action, even if they aren’t sitting right in front of the screen — and now’s your chance to own one on the cheap.

That’s because Best Buy has knocked $250 off one of Samsung’s finest 65-inch curved 4K TVs, dropping the price down to $750. If that’s a little too steep, however, it can be spread over a 12-month period at a modest $63 per month.

4K TVs around the $750 mark handle upscaling Full HD content to a higher 4K Ultra HD resolution with aplomb, but leave a lot to be desired when it comes to standard HD content — though that’s not the case with the Samsung UN65RU7300F on offer.

In addition to handling the transformation of HD and Full HD into 4K Ultra HD, the television is also equipped with a best-in-class multi-format HDR mode, which can be enabled to extract additional detail from low-light scenes (aka most of The Witch).

What’s more, the 65-inch UN65RU7300F is armed with Samsung’s Smart software, eliminating the need to purchase a set-top box or streaming stick to access premium on-demand content from the likes of Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix.

Being the size it is, the TV is bound to attract a lot of attention — when it’s on and off. But not for the wrong reasons; when it’s conscious, people will praise its crisp, clear picture, and when it’s asleep, they’ll drool over its near-bezel-less, minimalist design.

Still, large TVs aren’t for everyone. After all, a 65-inch TV requires at least 75 inches’ worth of wall space to look proportional if it’s positioned in the center, regardless of whether it’s mounted on the in-box stand atop a table or on the wall itself.

If the 65-inch Samsung 4K TV on sale is a little too much of a stretch in the size (or price, for that matter) department, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up all of the best 4K TV deals available right now, and there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Bargain hunters on the lookout for more unmissable deals should head over to our list of the best Amazon Prime Day sales. We’ll be updating it from now through the big day, so we’d suggest making it your one-stop shop for all the latest savings.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

