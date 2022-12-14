All that festive food for the family means you’ll need somewhere spacious to store it, and where better than in a brand-new smart refrigerator? Samsung is having a huge sale on its Family Hub refrigerators today, with tons of smart features to make your life easier. You can save up to $467 and grab one of these refrigerators starting from just $1,700 right now, and with many different styles to choose from, the only problem you’ll have is deciding which one to go for. There are no indications how long this sale will last, so we recommend clicking “Buy Now” and heading over to the Samsung site to find your perfect refrigerator today, before these bargains are sold out!

Why you should buy a Samsung Family Hub refrigerator

Samsung’s Family Hub refrigerators are some of the best refrigerators around, aimed at busy families who are always on the go. So if you feel like you’re never on top of your to-do list, constantly juggling appointments and play dates with work commitments, and always running out of the essentials, a Family Hub refrigerator could help.

With six different styles to choose from, like a side-by-side or a bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator, you’ll find the perfect refrigerator for your family, however large or small. Family Hub refrigerators let you see inside your fridge wherever you are, so you can order groceries when you’re on the way home from a trip, plan what’s on the menu for dinner tonight with the Meal Planner — and check you have the ingredients ready to go — create and share shopping lists, and even send cooking instructions to your Samsung smart oven.

The whole family will benefit from a Family Hub refrigerator as it allows you to view and sync calendars, so no more missed appointments or double bookings. You can leave a note for the kids if you’re working late and want them to get their homework done, or create a list of chores quickly and easily. You can even display digital photos and videos.

Your smart fridge can set times to ensure your cupcakes are never overdone again, let you browse the internet for recipe inspiration, play trivia games with the kids, and turn the kitchen into a party zone when you’re entertaining, with music from your favorite streaming services like Spotify, Amazon Music, and more. In the morning, you can ask Alexa for the weather forecast or the morning news — or your schedule for the day, so you always know what’s on the agenda. You can control your refrigerator’s temperature year-round from the Samsung SmartThings app on your phone, too.

If you’re too busy cooking dinner to binge your favorite Netflix shows — it happens — you can mirror your Samsung smart TV or Galaxy phone straight to your fridge and watch shows and movies from your favorite streaming services right on your refrigerator, and whip up dinner for the entire family at the same time.

Samsung Family Hub refrigerators can even control your smart home devices with the built-in SmartThings Hub. It’s easy to access your smart thermostat to monitor and adjust the temperature, see, hear, and speak to who’s at your door with Ring (and a compatible video doorbell), and more. Depending on the model you choose, you’ll also get features such as a dual ice maker, with cubed ice or IceBites to cool your drinks faster, a beverage center that dispenses filtered or flavored water, and much more.

There’s so much these smart refrigerators can do, they’ll soon become the heart of the home, and you’ll wonder how you ever managed without one before.



