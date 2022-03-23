  1. Deals
Hurry! The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro is $500 off for today only

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 folded open and closed with an S Pen..

While there are a full range of great laptop deals to pounce on right now, we feel one of the best is among Samsung Galaxy deals, as right now you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 at a discount of $500 at Best Buy. That makes for a sale price of just $1,000, and a discount on 15 months of Microsoft 365 is even being offered with your purchase. This is a time-sensitive deal, with the sale expiring at 10 p.m. PT, so click over to Best Buy now to claim your discount while it lasts.

With the Galaxy Book Pro 360, Samsung has combined the power of a laptop with the touchscreen interactivity of a tablet. It’s a perfect device for users whose primary work consists of creating professional documents and spreadsheets, but it’s also great for taking notes in class, enjoying a movie on the couch, and creating content for a blog or website. The touchscreen is one of the more unique features of the Galaxy Book Pro 360, as it integrates with the Samsung S Pen, making things like note-taking, drawing, and even general interaction with apps a much better experience than simply using your finger or a touchpad.

Renowned for its sleek and minimal design, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 features a 15-inch AMOLED display that presents content in vibrant, cinematic-like quality, making it a great device for taking in all of your social and video content. It’s a super-thin device, as you generally find in all of the best laptops, but with that 15-inch touchscreen, it still maintains enough size to pack powerful components. As spec’d for this deal, the Galaxy Book Pro 360 features an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a whopping 1TB solid-state drive. These all combine to create a capable all-purpose laptop, but if you’re uncertain how it stacks up against your needs, compare it in our Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 vs. HP Spectre x360 comparison, or browse all of the best Samsung laptops out there.

But if the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is right for you, you can claim one for just $1,000 at Best Buy until 10 p.m. PT. That’s a savings of $500 from its regular price of $1,500, and several discounted software bundles are available with your purchase. The clock continues to countdown on this sale, so click over to Best Buy now.

