Samsung Galaxy Buds+ down to their LOWEST-EVER PRICE today

You shouldn’t miss the chance to buy new devices and upgrade your old ones through the best Black Friday deals that retailers will offer. Walmart Black Friday deals are a good source of discounts, especially with the retailer rolling out its first Black Friday Deals for Days event this year. If you’re planning to take advantage of Black Friday headphone deals, then you won’t want to miss this $31 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ that brings the wireless earbuds down to their lowest-ever price of $59 from their original price of $90.

As an alternative option to Apple’s AirPods, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are a serious competitor, featuring an easy setup process and a battery that can last up to 11 hours in a single charge. There’s another 11 hours available from the charging case, and just three minutes of charging will provide one hour of usage so the wireless earbuds will never be out of commission for long.

When comparing Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live, and Galaxy Buds+, the Galaxy Buds+ offer the longest battery life, silicone wings to help them stay secure in your ear, and excellent call performance. The Galaxy Buds+ don’t come with active noise cancellation, but their excellent fit allows them to minimize interruptions from external noise while you’re listening to music or watching shows.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are affordable wireless earbuds that are even cheaper with Walmart’s offer that brings them down to their lowest-ever price. The retailer is selling them for just $59, after a $31 discount to their original price of $90. We’re not sure how long stocks will hold, so to make sure that you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for much cheaper than usual, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Samsung Galaxy Buds deals

Walmart’s offer of the lowest-ever price for the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ is tempting, but you’re more than welcome to take a look at other discounts for different models of Samsung’s wireless earbuds. To help you out, we’ve gathered some of the best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals that are currently available for you to shop.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations