A $600 Chromebook? Here’s why it’s a good deal

Aaron Mamiit
When you see Chromebook deals, you immediately think of low-priced laptops with budget components that are often used by students or for very basic functions such as checking emails and typing documents. However, not all Chromebooks are built the same — take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which provides a premium Chrome OS experience. It’s usually priced at $999, but you can currently purchase the laptop from Best Buy at $400 off, which nearly halves its price to just $599.

You’ll get top-quality devices from Samsung Galaxy Tab deals and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, and the trend continues with this particular take on the Chromebook. After opening the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, your attention will be immediately drawn to its 13.3-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 4K Ultra HD resolution, which offers clear details and lifelike colors. Inside the device are the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which are decent specifications for a laptop but are blazingly fast when coupled with Google’s Chrome OS.

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 was launched last year, but if you’ve got the budget, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook may actually be considered the better choice despite the higher price because of its higher-resolution screen, slimmer and lighter design at just 0.39 inches thick with a weight of 2.29 pounds, and a built-in slot for the S Pen stylus. However, like its successor, it’s a 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge that lets you transform the device between laptop mode, audience mode, tabletop mode, presentation mode, and tablet mode.

You don’t need to settle for a low-powered device if you want to enjoy the benefits of Chrome OS, because you’ve got the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook as an option. It’s even more enticing with its reduced price of $599, after a $400 discount by Best Buy on the laptop’s original price of $999. There’s no telling how much stock the retailer has left because it’s no longer the latest model, so be warned that the deal may end at any time. If you want to use Chrome OS on a reliable 2-in-1 laptop, then don’t hesitate to take advantage of this offer for the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook.

