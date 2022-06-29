Hurry — Samsung’s 4K Chromebook with S Pen is $400 off

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, which features a 4K AMOLED display, is currently on sale from Samsung with a $400 discount that slashes the laptop’s price to $599, from its original price of $999. With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, we’re not sure how long stock of its predecessor will last. However, we do know that it’s still a worthy purchase, so you should hurry if you don’t want to miss out on this offer.

Shoppers on a tight budget who are looking for laptop deals are often recommended to consider Chromebooks, which are generally cheaper than traditional Windows-based laptops. However, Samsung decided to go all out with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook to provide a premium Chrome OS experience. If you’re excited by the idea of combining the operating system with relatively powerful components, then the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook won’t let you down.

Why you should buy the Galaxy Chromebook

The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is equipped with the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD for storage, which are specifications that you don’t usually find inside a Chromebook. That’s because the Chrome OS-powered laptops don’t need high-end hardware to function well. Their operating system depends on web-based apps instead of installed software, resulting in quick startups and smooth performance even with less powerful components. The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, however, answers the question on what you’ll get if you combine Chrome OS with decent specifications, on top of a 13.3-inch 4K AMOLED display — a premium experience that rivals the performance of the best Chromebooks.

For most devices, the successor is faster and better, but that’s not the case with the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2. To make its price cheaper, Samsung equipped it with a lower-resolution screen and a slower processor, and even removed the built-in slot for the S Pen stylus. That’s why shoppers with the extra cash prefer the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, as it’s viewed as the better version of Samsung’s attempt at a Chrome OS-powered device.

Other important features about the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook include its solid but thin full-aluminum body at just 9.9mm thick, a fingerprint sensor that you can use to unlock the laptop, and Ambient EQ that automatically adjusts the screen’s color temperature and brightness depending on your surroundings. Samsung also promises up to eight hours of usage on a single charge. With the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 in the market, stock of the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook is likely dwindling, so if you think it’s the perfect laptop for you, don’t wait another minute to finalize your purchase.

