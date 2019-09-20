When it comes to smartphones, Samsung has always been on top of the game. We even chose its Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus as our pick for the best smartphones on the market. If you’re looking to get your hands on a premium Samsung phone, now’s the time to take the plunge. Amazon is currently discounting all colors of the Galaxy S10 by $100.

With this deal, you can score the 128GB factory unlocked version of the S10 for only $800 instead of the usual $900. You can also get an additional $50 discount upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card application, bringing the final sale price to $750.

Samsung is known for giving superb display features in its range of smartphones, and the Galaxy S10 is no exception. The South Korea-based tech company introduced a new screen technology to the S10 series called Dynamic AMOLED. It’s the first screen to be HDR10+ certified, ensuring a crisp and rich picture no matter the content. Complementing this stunning display are stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. Audio is clear and loud enough to fill a large room. And unlike the recent iPhones, this phone comes with a headphone jack.

Just like the S10e and S10 Plus, the S10 is equipped by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. This flagship chipset powers most high-end Android phones right now, ensuring buttery smooth performance in games and applications. Switching between tasks feels fluid and games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds: Mobile and Alto’s Odyssey run without issues. Navigating through the operating system is also remarkable, thanks to the new and improved One UI software.

With a three-camera setup, the S10 offers a kind of versatility not often found in smartphones. This camera system consists of one 12-megapixel lens and two 16-megapixel lenses that you can swap around for taking close-up, standard, and ultra-wide-angle shots. Photos look rich and vivid, although there’s an obvious quality downgrade when shooting in low-light conditions. Other solid camera features are the Live Focus (Samsung’s Portrait mode) and the 4K HDR video recording.

The S10 has enough battery power to last you through a day. It also has a Wireless PowerShare feature that transforms it into a wireless charging pad. You can juice up any Qi-enabled device by simply putting it on the back of the phone.

From performance and battery to display and camera, the Samsung Galaxy S10 has all the makings of an excellent smartphone. Order the 128GB variant on Amazon for only $800. All colors – black, white, flamingo pink, and prism blue – are discounted.

