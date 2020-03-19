Smartphones are one all-around gadget that proves that mere taps and swipes can go a long way. It sure does make it easy to be in touch with friends and family as much as it helps us handle quite a bit of business. We can just pull it out, go online, find answers, stream, or use it as a camera. Apple and Samsung are equitably strong players in the high-end market and now is your chance to get a flagship model with up to $203 in savings. Fans of Android can snag either Samsung’s Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S9 and those loyal to iOS can grab a refurbished iPhone XS or iPhone XR while Amazon has them on sale. You can be eligible to apply a $60 discount if you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Apple iPhone XS (Renewed) — $474, was $650

The iPhone XS sits in between the fairly more affordable iPhone XR and the larger iPhone XS Max. The iPhone XS simply shines as our personal favorite for being the most comfortable to hold. It looks just as sleek and elegant as its predecessor with a stunning 5.8-inch OLED screen. Images are bright and crisp without seeming oversaturated. Samsung may have gone closer to achieving a bezel-less screen but since the blacks are so deep, you might just forget about the notch, especially when you have a dark wallpaper. As for its display, the iPhone XS has support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 which makes it a solid option when you enjoy watching ultra-high definition videos. Apple also spruced up its new and improved speaker to complete the whole experience with surround-sound.

Apple has always been lauded for its superior software and hardware engineering. The iPhone XS simply lives up with Apple’s A12 Bionic processor that promises to deliver stronger and more efficient performance than the older A11 Bionic. It has 6.9 billion transistors with an embedded neural engine that is wired to learn tasks, plus a total of six cores that can run 5 trillion operations per second. Basically, you’re in store for a super-fast phone.

While the dual-camera setup of the iPhone XS looks no different to the X, the image quality snaps the huge difference. iPhones weren’t always great with low-light conditions but maybe not anymore with Smart HDR. You can now take more natural-looking pictures at night that appear clear instead of grainy. You’ll just appreciate how accurate the colors are and expect details to be more vivid in daylight.

iPhones may not be the best when it comes to battery life but the iPhone XS isn’t terrible with its capacity to stretch up to 11.5 hours with continuous internet browsing and HD video streaming. But if you’re not much of a power user, a whole day won’t be impossible.

This renewed iPhone XS would normally set you back at $650 but Amazon’s $178 price cut makes it available for only $472.

Apple iPhone XR — $430, was $550

This refurbished iPhone XR gets you the most bang for your buck at its sale price of $455 from the typical $550 list price. While its the cheapest among this bunch, the iPhone XR is irrevocably at the top; The Apple iPhone XR was the top-selling smartphone in 2019. While the more premium iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max have noticeably more gorgeous screens and unparalleled cameras, the iPhone XR keeps their best features but with a 6.1-inch LCD screen that is big, bright, and colorful. And if you don’t like your phone looking all smudged up, you’ll be glad that its paint finish, regardless of the color you choose conceals any fingerprints that may gather on the glass back.

You sure aren’t lagging behind with the very same A12 Bionic chip that powers its pricier siblings. You can expect it to run fluidly at more than acceptable speeds as much as you can bank on its responsiveness. Since there is no home button, you’ll have to master its gesture navigation system which you’ll surely appreciate once you’ve gotten the hang of it as it is one of the best you can find on a smartphone.

The iPhone XR may only have a single 12-megapixel camera on the rear, but you can now employ Portrait Mode without the need for a secondary lens. It can shoot 4K 60 frame-per-second videos, record stereo sound, and Smart HDR remains in place. It also features f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization.

Like the XS, the iPhone XR can last 11.5 hours to a full day depending on use. The phone’s dual speakers deliver excellent audio quality that is crystal clear and loud enough to not need a speaker when getting directions when driving. Snag this renewed unit for $94 less on Amazon today.

Samsung Galaxy S10 — $694, was $900

The Samsung Galaxy S10 flaunts a stunning display with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED bezel-less screen scoring 4 out of 5 stars in our review. Although Samsung has always been recognized for having one of the best screens on a smartphone, the Galaxy S10 is the first to have an HDR10+ certification that guarantees crisp and vibrant imagery no matter the content. And for a truly immersive viewing experience, stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos are in place for space-filling sound. You’ll also find the headphone jack intact when you want a hardwired connection, unlike recent iPhones.

In line with Samsung’s Galaxy S10e and Galaxy S10+, the Galaxy S10 boasts a solid performance for either games or applications with the latest flagship chipset that currently powers most high-end smartphones, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and 128GB of internal storage. Its user interface is just as remarkable with the updated One UI software.

The Galaxy S10 adopts a three-camera setup on the rear consisting of two 12-megapixel lenses and one 16-megapixel lens, allowing you to capture portraits, close-ups, ultra-wide angle shots, and 4K HDR video recording. Photos come out well saturated with a lot of detail, though the device may struggle in low-light conditions as can be expected from any smartphone camera.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 comes with a long-lasting 3,400mAh battery that will help you power through the whole day. You can even maximize its use as a wireless charging pad to juice up any Qi-enabled device just by putting it on the phone’s back. Usually priced at $900, get this slick premium smartphone for just $697 when you order from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy S9 — $462, was $600

Although the Galaxy S9 may not look much different from the S8, it appears to be slightly shorter with thinner bezels surrounding the same 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen while its Infinity display keeps its edge with a Quad HD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,140, for 568 pixels per inch. It fits perfectly in the palm of your hand and you are guaranteed sharp and vivid pictures flaunting a great deal of color accuracy. Bingeing on Netflix and streaming multimedia content will be a delight as its bottom-firing speakers are pro-tuned by AKG and backed up by Dolby Atmos for a room-filling sound that makes for a truly immersive viewing experience.

The Galaxy S9’s performance is more than acceptable with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor along with 4GB of RAM. It will surely keep up when you’re multitasking or playing games like Tekken Mobile or The Sims: Mobile during your downtime. It also packs 64GB of internal storage which is relatively enough to support your growing collection of apps and media without compromising its fluid interface but you can always opt for more by expanding its memory up to 400GB with a MicroSD card.

As for its camera, the Galaxy S9 is similar to the Galaxy S10e’s main camera. Its 12-megapixel dual aperture lens can snap highly detailed photos in both bright and low-light conditions with a variety of modes and effects you can apply. It is also capable of capturing 960 frames per second and when Super Slow Motion is employed, you’ll be able to enjoy it frame by frame.

With an IP68 rating, the Samsung Galaxy S9 can survive splashes, spills, and even remain for half an hour in 1.5 meters of water while its 3,000mAh battery can last you a full day. The Galaxy S9 passed our own evaluation with a four-star rating in our review and now is your chance to get it at a steal for only $463 instead of $600 from Amazon.

Looking for more bargains? Check out our curated deals page for more smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and more.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations