When it comes to overall smartphone quality, nothing beats the Apple iPhone 11 Pro. If you aren’t a fan of the iOS ecosystem, however, we recommend you stick to Samsung. The company’s latest lineup of Galaxy S and Note smartphones remains the flagship series to beat in the Android world.

We have good news for Samsung or Android fans out there. As an early Black Friday treat, retail titan Best Buy is dropping the prices of various Galaxy S10 models. You can score the S10e, S10, or S10 Plus for a whopping $200 off. Jump on these smartphone deals now before the holiday shopping craze begins.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, 128GB – $700, was $1,000

Steering away from the wildly popular notch design present in a lot of phones recently, the South Korea-based tech giant gave the S10 Plus the Infinity-O display. The bezels around the screen look very thin, with a small cut-out hole at the top right corner to give way to two front-facing cameras. Its 6.4-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen is HDR10+ certified and has a Wide QHD+ resolution (3,040 x 1,440 pixels), meaning you’ll be able to see everything with incredible richness, accuracy, and sharpness.

Samsung did not hold back as well in terms of performance. At the core of the S10 Plus is a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor backed by 8GB of RAM. It can handle intensive tasks, heavy games, and multitasking with no lags. Using it continuously for longer periods of time is not a problem, all thanks to the built-in chamber cooling system that prevents overheating.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus also fares well on the photography front. With five cameras in total, it gives users a kind of versatility not common in a lot of smartphones. You can play around with the three cameras at the back to capture close-up, standard, and ultra-wide-angle shots, as well as the two front cameras to take selfies and make augmented reality emojis. There’s also the A.I.-supported Scene Optimizer which can detect scenes and adjust the photo to the best settings possible and the Shot Suggestions for recommendations on angles and composition.

Don’t pass up the chance to bring home this powerful Android smartphone for $700. Order today and walk away with $300 in savings.

BUY NOW

Samsung Galaxy S10, 128GB – $600 ($300 off)

If you are not into big screens, the Galaxy S10 might just be what you need. Its 6.1-inch screen has the same HDR10+ certification and uses the same Dynamic AMOLED technology as the S10 Plus. That said, you’ll be able to see everything with delightful color accuracy and vibrancy and read clearly even in direct sunlight. Your multimedia consumption is further upscaled with the Dolby Atmos-supported stereo speakers.

The S10 carries the same powerful processor and RAM as the S10 Plus. This allows the phone to perform even the most demanding apps and run graphically intensive games without a sweat. As a scaled-down version of the S10 Plus, however, it doesn’t have a special vapor chamber cooling system to avoid overheating.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 may be overshadowed by the mighty S10 Plus, but it’s still a great phone. Our review team even concluded that it’s better in terms of battery life, noting that it has enough power to last you for a full day. If you love taking photos, you’ll also be able to enjoy its triple rear camera setup. Order yours on Best Buy at a discounted price of $600.

BUY NOW

Samsung Galaxy S10e, 128GB – $450 ($300 off)

Flaunting just the right body size plus a smaller 5.8-inch screen, the Galaxy S10e is comfortable to hold and looks refreshing in this era of large phones. It also doesn’t have a curved edge screen, which eliminates the issue of accidentally touching parts of the screen. Similar to the S10 and S10 Plus, this model comes with the Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ certification.

In terms of performance, the S10e is a beast. It may be less expensive, but it’s powered by the same Snapdragon 855 processor found on the S10 and S10 Plus. Its 6GB of RAM may be lower than its brothers, but it’s snappy enough to handle games and multitask smoothly. Its camera game is also impressive. Despite having only three cameras in total, the S10e is fun to use, with multiple photography programs and settings available.

The Galaxy S10e is Samsung’s attempt to offer a flagship smartphone experience minus the flagship cost. It’s perfect for those on a budget who would still like a taste of the bells and whistles of the pricier S10 and S10 Plus. Grab yours on Best Buy for only $450 instead of the usual $750.

BUY NOW

Looking for more savings other than these Samsung Galaxy S10 deals? Head over to our curated deals page for exciting tech discounts or check out our compilation of Black Friday smartphone deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.