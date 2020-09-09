Amazon discounts Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ — save $150

Thinking of getting the latest Samsung flagship phone but having difficulty deciding between the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus? While the S20 Plus is without a doubt the superior model (scroll down to find out why), not everyone can afford its $1,200 price tag. Luckily, it’s on sale right now at Amazon for a huge $150 off. Still too much? The Samsung Galaxy S20 only costs $850 (that’s a substantial $200 less than the S20 Plus) and to be honest, there’s not much difference between the two handsets. Read on to find out other key distinctions between the two models to help you decide.

Samsung Galaxy S20 – $850, was $1,000

At just 6.2 inches and weighing a mere 5.7 ounces, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is more pocketable than the Galaxy S20 Plus and not at all unwieldy in the hands. While its Dynamic AMOLED panel is smaller, it boasts the same refresh rate of 120Hz and resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels. This means it’s more densely packed with pixels (563 pixels-per-inch, versus 523 ppi for the S20 Plus) so text and images appear sharper. It’s also the brighter screen at an astounding 857 nits versus 847 nits, but then you’ll hardly notice the difference. You’re also getting the exact same set of lenses with the exception of a fourth VGA time-of-flight sensor on the S20 Plus. You have a main 12-megapixel f/1.8 aperture sensor with optical image stabilization, a second 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a third 64-megapixel telephoto with a 3x optical zoom. Photo results are nearly indistinguishable between the two phones. Raw pictures are strikingly detailed with gorgeous colors that don’t need too much editing. Even the processor is identical. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 powers both devices, ensuring things run smoothly and remain cool even when running graphically heavy games like Fortnite and Asphalt 9. Finally, the Galaxy S20 is outfitted with a slightly smaller 4,000mAh battery. With continuous heavy use, this phone will be able to last for 9 hours. For a flagship phone experience minus the premium price tag, get the Samsung Galaxy S20 at Amazon for $850 instead of $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus – $1,050, was $1,200

If you want more screen real estate for watching movies and other content, then you’ll appreciate the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus’s 6.7-inch AMOLED panel. Boasting HDR10+ support that’s perfectly complemented by Dolby Atmos speakers, this is the phone to get if you desire truly immersive mobile entertainment. As mentioned, you’re getting the same rear camera array on the S20 Plus with the addition of a VGA time-of-flight sensor. This extra lens assists with measuring the distance to objects in your surrounding environment, which makes for far better bokeh effect photographs. While the S20 definitely takes good bokeh effect pictures, it sometimes has difficulty separating foreground and background detail because of the lack of the VGA sensor, especially in low-light conditions. Another major difference between the two phones is battery life. The S20 Plus packs a bigger 4,500mAh battery so it’s capable of lasting 11 hours even with continuous heavy use – that’s a couple of hours longer than the S20. The main reasons for spending an extra $200 for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus are its bigger display, longer battery life, and slightly better camera system. Get it for $1,050 instead $1,200 at Amazon today.

