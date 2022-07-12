Today's Best Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Prime Day Deal

There are flagship phones, and then there are flagship phones. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra belongs to the tribe of flagship phones that stand atop even their flagship peers, and has been termed a “premium flagship” by some. As such, they’re often the pinnacle of smartphone design for any given generation, representing the best of phone tech in that year. As a result, they’re often the most expensive devices you can buy, and that’s certainly true for this phone. Thankfully, this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Prime Day deal means you can save money on your purchase. Thanks to this Prime Day phone deal, you can grab the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $360 off, at a price of $840, down from $1200.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is the biggest and best of the Samsung Galaxy S22 range, being equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, a massive 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1440p resolution, and a stunning quad-lens camera setup. It’s an incredible smartphone and one that goes a long way toward justifying its sky-high price tag.

The aesthetic is rather different from its stablemates, and owes a lot to the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Indeed, that’s likely because the Ultra range is now the replacement to the defunct Note line, having included the S Pen in its range of features. But despite the differences with the rest of its kind, the S22 Ultra is still a stunner. It’s quite impressive thanks to the flat ends, squared-off corners, and sharper lines, and it’s big as well, as you might expect. But the glass and metal build feels premium, and it’s gorgeous to look at.

The aforementioned Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is a beast, and if you pick up the 256GB model (which we recommend over the base 128GB model) you’ll get 12GB of RAM as well. These specs will mean the Ultra will stay relevant for years to come, and should be able to handle any task or game you throw at it. It comes with Android 12, and you can expect years of updates to follow your purchase, so you can rest assured your phone is keeping abreast of the latest software tricks and bug patches.

The camera is simply incredible. The main lens is a 108-megapixel monster, and it’s joined by a 10MP periscope 10x zoom lens, a 10MP telephoto 3x zoom lens, and a 12MP ultrawide angle lens. It’s one of the best camera systems you’ll find on a smartphone today, and it’s a worthy inclusion in our list of the best camera phones. It’s even able to hold its own against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, our favorite camera phone.

Is this Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Prime Day deal for everyone? Absolutely not, it’s still a monster of a phone that’s incredibly expensive. But if you’re looking for a top-tier phone, and you want something to tip you over the edge, then this discount is for you.

While it’s still an expensive phone, a phone like this is so high-level it can easily last for years before finally needing to be replaced, so some will see it as a good investment. Others simply want to have the best they can get, and any discount is a bonus. This Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra deal isn’t the only one around though, so make sure to check out the best Prime Day deals throughout the day.

