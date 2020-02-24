Samsung offers some of the best smartphones in the world, but choosing one can be quite daunting. Do you want the premium flagship experience? If so, then check out the Galaxy S and Note line. What about a solid blend of specs and affordability? You better look into the excellent midrange A Series. And let’s not forget the recently unveiled Galaxy S20 lineup. The point is whatever phone you choose, as long as it’s made by Samsung, you’re bound to get your money’s worth. Even the older models are still up to par with today’s smartphone standards, like the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus. Save a whopping $150 when you get them on Best Buy today.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S9 – $450, was $600

The Samsung Galaxy S9 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, albeit slightly shorter and with thinner bezels. Its 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen has a so-called Infinity display, which gets its name from not having a hideous notch up top to obstruct your view. The picture boasts a Quad HD+ resolution of 2,960 x 1,140 pixels, and it is nothing short of stunning, with vivid colors, sharp details, and rich contrasts. This makes the S9 a great phone for watching Netflix and YouTube content in glorious HDR10. Rounding things up nicely are bottom-firing Dolby Atmos speakers fine-tuned by AKG.

This phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor along with 4GB of RAM, which is more than enough for glitch-free multitasking and playing mobile games. With 64Gb of internal memory that’s expandable to up to 400GB, you’ll have plenty of room for your growing collection of apps and multimedia files.

The S9 is outfitted with a single rear 12-megapixel dual aperture lens that can snap pictures that have plenty of detail and are very natural-looking. There are also lots of photographic modes and effects to play around with. This phone is capable of capturing 960 fps (frames per second), allowing you to enjoy fun Super Slow-Motion footage. Lastly, with an IP68 rating, the S9 can survive splashes, spills, and even submersion in meter-deep water, though for no longer than 30 minutes, while its 3,000mAh battery can last you a full day.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 normally retails for $600 but take advantage of Best Buy’s huge $150 discount today and get it for $450.

SAMSUNG GALAXY S9 PLUS – $550, was $700

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus appeals to you right off the bat with its beauty. This immaculately designed phone features a nearly bezel-less screen that curves ever so slightly around the corners and edges. Its 6.2-inch Super AMOLED Quad HD+ panel has a 2,960 x 1,440-pixel resolution that provides an incredibly sharp, bright, and vivid picture. This phone supports HDR10 content so you’ll be able to enjoy Netflix and YouTube videos at their optimum picture quality. To round up this mobile entertainment powerhouse, Samsung equipped it with Dolby Atmos stereo speakers which can surprisingly fill a large room with a clear and rich sound.

This phone is built to last. With an IP68 rating, it can withstand splashes, spills, and rain. You can even take it with you to the pool as it is water-resistant in up to five feet of water for up to 30 minutes.

With its dual rear cameras that both have a 12-megapixel shooting power (the other one has 2x optical zoom) and an 8-megapixel front cam, the S9 Plus is outfitted with one of the best camera systems we’ve seen on a phone. You don’t need to have extensive knowledge of lighting and apertures as the camera app is incredibly simple to use. Photos taken during the day are finely detailed with exceptional color accuracy, and those taken at night tend to have very minimal noise and maintain a surprising amount of detail. Live Focus is where the S9 Plus stumbles a bit, as the photos taken using this feature were very inconsistent. One time the bokeh, or blurry background effect, looks great, the next everything looks uniformly fuzzy.

The S9 Plus’s battery life is a little disappointing considering its price. At the end of the workday, you’ll find yourself reaching out for the charger to top it up. Fortunately, this phone supports fast wireless and wired charging, so it won’t take too long to recharge.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus usually comes with a $700 price tag, but you can get it on Best Buy today for a massive $150 off. Get a factory unlocked unit for $550.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus may be eclipsed by the Galaxy S10 lineup (and eventually the S20 range once the phones are commercially released), but they remain remarkable phones with brilliant displays, blazingly fast performance, and excellent cameras. You won’t regret purchasing either of them. Save a huge $150 when you get them on Best Buy today.

