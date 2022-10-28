The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are already available, but that doesn’t mean their predecessors are no longer worthwhile purchases, especially now with the discounts that you can take advantage of from Best Buy’s Samsung Galaxy Watch deals. The 44mm, LTE version of the aluminum Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is $80 off, bringing its price down to $250 from its original price of $330; and the 42mm, LTE version of the stainless steel Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is $100 off, lowering its price to $300 from its sticker price of $400. The offers may disappear at any moment though, so take advantage of them while you still can.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm, LTE, Aluminum) — $250, was $330

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm, LTE, Steel) — $300, was $400

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are smartwatches that run on Google’s WearOS 3 with Samsung’s customizable OneUI interface. Their health-tracking features are powered by a comprehensive suite of sensors, including an optical heart rate sensor, an electrical heart sensor, and biological impedance analysis. The wearable devices will also let you monitor your sleep, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, and body composition.

When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, the major difference is their design. The Galaxy Watch 4 goes for a more modern look, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic more closely resembles a traditional watch. Additionally, the Galaxy Watch 4 utilizes a digital rotating bezel, instead of the mechanical bezel that the Watch 4 Classic carried over from previous generations of the smartwatch. Choosing between the two models mostly comes down to personal preference, and whether you think the extra cost is worth the upgrade from an aluminum frame to a stainless steel casing.

