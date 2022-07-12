 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $300 less with this Prime Day deal

Today's Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Prime Day Deal

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person holding a Galaxy Z Flip 3 in their palm.
Thai Nguyen on Unsplash

There are a lot of options in Amazon’s Prime Day phone deals, but for Samsung fans, you should first take a look at this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Prime Day deal. With a , the price of the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is down to $700 from its original price of $1,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3's screen being used.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

If you’re interested in trying a non-traditional form for your next smartphone, check out this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Prime Day deal. It’s one of the best folding phones on the market with a clamshell design, featuring a 1.9-inch Super AMOLED Cover Screen when closed and a 6.7-inch, 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED screen with a 22:9 aspect ratio when opened. The crease on the main display is not noticeable at all, and you can barely feel it when you swipe your finger on the screen. Meanwhile, the Cover Screen is interactive, with the option to access music controls, weather information, the voice recorder, and other customizable widgets so that you won’t have to fully open the smartphone for these functions, while also displaying a list of notifications.

When comparing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is Samsung’s flagship model for its foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 holds its own with its smaller folded footprint, a slightly longer battery life, Flex Mode that lets you operate the device hands-free by standing it up on a surface while partially folded, and significantly cheaper cost compared to the $1,799 sticker price of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The Z Flip 3 features a pair of 12MP cameras at the back, with one of them being a wide-angle camera and both featuring optical image stabilization, and a 10MP selfie camera at the top center of the main screen.

Not all Prime Day deals for smartphones offer similar levels of performance as this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Prime Day deal, as the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor with 8GB of RAM. The device is fast, with no signs of slowdown when using demanding apps like video games, and for those who have grown accustomed to Google’s mobile operating system, using the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be familiar because it comes with Android 11 out of the box, plus Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1. If you need a new smartphone, there are a lot of things to like about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

