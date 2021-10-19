  1. Deals
You won’t believe how cheap the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is at Best Buy today

Galaxy Z Flip 3's screen being used.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Don’t miss a golden opportunity to upgrade your smartphone by taking advantage of Black Friday deals, as you can enjoy significant savings when purchasing from Black Friday phone deals. You don’t have to wait for the annual shopping holiday, though, as there are already some Best Buy Black Friday deals available, including this $150 discount on the unlocked, 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that lowers the foldable smartphone’s price to $850 from its original price of $1,000.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, which was just released in August, aims to re-introduce foldable phones into the mainstream with increased durability compared to previous models. From a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, the smartphone folds into a compact, 4.2-inch package that’s still comfortable to hold, with a small 1.9-inch Super AMOLED panel that displays notifications, music controls, and other widgets.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and 8GB of RAM, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 promises snappy performance, whether you’re multitasking between several apps or playing mobile games. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 also features an IPX8 rating for water resistance, two 12MP cameras at the back with optical image stabilization, and a 10MP camera at the front for selfies.

If you’re thrilled by the resurgence of foldable smartphones, it might be time to own one through Best Buy’s early Black Friday deal on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. You can purchase the unlocked, 128GB version of the smartphone for just $850 after a $150 discount to its original price of $1,000. There’s no telling how fast stock will go, as a lot of shoppers will be taking advantage of this offer on a recently released device, so if you want the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 for this special price, you don’t have time to wait around.

