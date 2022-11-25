The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the folding phone I think I should have bought this year, at least over the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 4, and now you have the chance not to repeat my mistake and save a fairly hefty amount of money at the same time. A great Best Buy Black Friday deal has the , saving you $230 over the usual price.

Just to remind you, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung’s clamshell folding smartphone, meaning it folds down from a normal 6.7-inch screen size to a device that’s half the size, so it’s easy to slip into your pocket or bag and carry around. I was surprised at how convenient this really made the phone, and the enhanced 1.9-inch Cover Screen on the outside means the phone is still surprisingly usable when closed up.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The specification is excellent, with this year’s best smartphone chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, inside and a set of great cameras on the back. Due to its usual $1,000 price tag, we compared the camera performance to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro recently, and it held its own against Apple’s flagship. The selfie camera in particular is great and outperforms many of its rivals.

Why did I think I bought the wrong foldable phone? The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is superb, and I love the way it folds out to become a tablet, but it’s absolutely not the most portable phone you can buy. I didn’t think this bothered me until I used the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for an extended period of time. The convenience ensures it fits right in with a busy lifestyle, while looking really cool, and having all the power and performance you could want. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also considerably cheaper than the Z Fold 4.

There is an alternative offer to consider before you hit the Buy Now button, and that’s to get the . It’s a little more expensive at $800, but the advantage comes if you have a phone to trade in. For example, you’ll get $300 for a Galaxy S21, $250 for a Galaxy S20, or $290 for a OnePlus 9 Pro. If you’ve got a Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung will give you $600 for it. The only downside at the moment seems to be delivery times. It looks like you’ll have to wait for a week or so for the graphite, blue, or Pink Gold models, and even longer for the super desirable Bora Purple version. Amazon seems to have all the colors ready to ship.

For $770 the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a very tempting Black Friday deal, and outside of my own personal recommendation, it has made it onto our best smartphones list too. It’s not the only Black Friday deal on a smartphone out there this year — we think these Google Pixel phone deals are excellent — but if you’re keen to give a foldable smartphone a try (and you should) it’s the one to get, and I know this from experience.

