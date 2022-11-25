 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Cheap Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal means you can avoid making the same mistake as me

Andy Boxall
By

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the folding phone I think I should have bought this year, at least over the bigger Galaxy Z Fold 4, and now you have the chance not to repeat my mistake and save a fairly hefty amount of money at the same time. A great Best Buy Black Friday deal has the , saving you $230 over the usual price.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, standing upside down while half opened up.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Just to remind you, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is Samsung’s clamshell folding smartphone, meaning it folds down from a normal 6.7-inch screen size to a device that’s half the size, so it’s easy to slip into your pocket or bag and carry around. I was surprised at how convenient this really made the phone, and the enhanced 1.9-inch Cover Screen on the outside means the phone is still surprisingly usable when closed up.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

The specification is excellent, with this year’s best smartphone chip, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, inside and a set of great cameras on the back. Due to its usual $1,000 price tag, we compared the camera performance to the Apple iPhone 14 Pro recently, and it held its own against Apple’s flagship. The selfie camera in particular is great and outperforms many of its rivals.

Related
Someone holding a closed Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

Why did I think I bought the wrong foldable phone? The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is superb, and I love the way it folds out to become a tablet, but it’s absolutely not the most portable phone you can buy. I didn’t think this bothered me until I used the Galaxy Z Flip 4 for an extended period of time. The convenience ensures it fits right in with a busy lifestyle, while looking really cool, and having all the power and performance you could want. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also considerably cheaper than the Z Fold 4.

There is an alternative offer to consider before you hit the Buy Now button, and that’s to get the . It’s a little more expensive at $800, but the advantage comes if you have a phone to trade in. For example, you’ll get $300 for a Galaxy S21, $250 for a Galaxy S20, or $290 for a OnePlus 9 Pro. If you’ve got a Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung will give you $600 for it. The only downside at the moment seems to be delivery times. It looks like you’ll have to wait for a week or so for the graphite, blue, or Pink Gold models, and even longer for the super desirable Bora Purple version. Amazon seems to have all the colors ready to ship.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.
Andrew Martonik/Digital Trends

For $770 the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is a very tempting Black Friday deal, and outside of my own personal recommendation, it has made it onto our best smartphones list too. It’s not the only Black Friday deal on a smartphone out there this year — we think these Google Pixel phone deals are excellent — but if you’re keen to give a foldable smartphone a try (and you should) it’s the one to get, and I know this from experience.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Best Buy may have won Black Friday with this 75-inch TV deal
Samsung 82-inch 4K smart TV.
Google Pixel Watch just got a big discount -– save $50 for Black Friday
The Pixel Watch on a person's wrist.
The best Black Friday laptop deals for 2022
Best Black Friday Laptop Deals
Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro just got price cuts for Black Friday
A woman paints while talking on her Google Pixel 7 Pro.
Hurry — this $99 iPhone SE Black Friday deal is flying off the shelves
apple iphone se 2022 survey 40 percent eager to buy 2020
This robot vacuum is $119 for Black Friday, but it’s selling fast
best robot vacumm for carpet eufy boostiq robovac 15c max
Netherlands vs Ecuador live stream: watch the game for free
The FIFA World Cup trophy held aloft by a group of hands.
England vs USA live stream: how to watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Roborock, Shark
Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals
Samsung’s 49-inch Odyssey Neo G9 monitor is $800 off for Black Friday
Front view of Samsung's new QLED Odyssey gaming monitor sitting on desk.
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED and Smart TVs
Best Black Friday TV Deals
Black Friday headphone deals: Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5
Best Black Friday Headphone Deals