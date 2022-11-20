If you’re a lifelong Samsung user looking for an upgrade, here is a deal you won’t want to miss. As part of Samsung Black Friday deals you can trade your way up to a Galaxy Z Flip 4 without breaking the bank. Yes, the phone that just came out in August. It’s a bit of a complex deal, but very generous if you’re willing to push a few buttons. You’ll start off with $150 off the $1,059 phone. Then, you can trade in up to two qualifying devices to lower that price even more.

And it isn’t just the phones (and smartwatches) of today that are accepted; even my (admittedly old) Samsung Galaxy S10 would fetch $225 toward a new and beautiful Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4. So, for the full effect, imagine trading in a Samsung Galaxy S10 (-$225) and a tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7+ (-$200). You’d save a total of $575 with the bonus $150 for a total of $485 for the phone. If you trade in two much newer products, you can drop the price down to $310 and if you’re willing to take the 128 GB storage option, you can get that down to an even lower $250.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

We just released our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review less than 90 days ago and highlighted that not only is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 among the best flip phones of the year but that it’s also “blazing fast” and ultra customizable with its Bespoke Edition. While stylistically similar to the familiar when compared to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, you’ll find the hardware a big upgrade and worthy of your time. This means that you’ll get the modern flip style, including the exterior screen and customizable colors, paired with today’s latest hardware.

On the interior, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 has a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 processor, giving an overall power efficiency enhancement of 15% over previous versions. A big 8GB of RAM and storage starting at 128GB will leave you happy as well. Then you get not just two, but three cameras, with dual 12-megapixel cameras on the back and a 10-megapixel front-facing selfie cam. Finally, the battery outperforms expectations, with 25W wired charging that can get the phone back at 50% in around 30 minutes.

We know trading in isn’t for everyone, but if it is for you, then this will be the opportunity you want to take. Alternatively, slap the ‘no trade-ins’ button to add $50 to the already generous $150 off and get the $1,059 phone for $859. Lastly, find something completely different throughout our best Black Friday phone deals that we’ve collected. You deserve it!

