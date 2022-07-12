 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Thanks to a huge Prime Day discount, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 is finally worth buying

Prakhar Khanna
By

When I say “2022 smartphones” you probably think of the ones launched this year. But my favorite 2022 smartphone happens to be the one launched in late 2021 — and it’s on sale right now for Prime Day 2022.

It works with a stylus. It features two AMOLED displays. And it folds. If you haven’t figured it out yet, it’s the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. The smartphone was launched at a hefty $1,800 price tag, but thanks to Prime Day, — which is a massive $710 discount. You can buy a Pixel 6 with that and still be left with a few hundred dollars.

Why you can’t miss Prime Day’s Fold 3 deal

Galaxy Z Fold 3 half folded with other flagship smartphones in the background.

I’m someone who likes to be productive on the go. Plus, I like reading on the Kindle app. Both of these use cases require a big display, and the usual 6.5-inch 20:9 display doesn’t cut it for me, especially after using the Fold 3 for more than five months.

If you are anything like me, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 should be your go-to Android smartphone. And thanks to its Amazon Prime Day sale, it now costs as much as a usual flagship, which makes it an amazing deal. It might take Samsung several more years to bring its retail pricing down to $1,000 for its high-end flagship foldable. That’s why I’d buy the Fold 3 in a heartbeat right now if I didn’t already own one. You are getting a revolutionary smartphone for the price of the usual high-end flagship from Apple.

As I’ve written in the past, unfolding a smartphone to be greeted by an AMOLED display with no compromises still feels futuristic. The 7.6-inch display is excellent for media consumption, taking video calls, typing on docs, or signing files with a stylus while you are not near your computer — it can do it all. And while the larger display isn’t needed, it folds to hide inside the smaller 6.1-inch display, which can be used with a single hand.

Galaxy Z Fold 3 inner display alongside other flagship phones on a table.

Make no mistake, the folding display is one of the sharpest on the market. And combined with the under-display camera, it’s one big, beautiful, and immersive panel. In my usage, the Fold 3 has replaced my Kindle because I prefer reading e-books on something that sits inside my pocket and is accessible when I’m commuting on the subway. And if you are worried about the crease, I must tell you that I’ve watched entire TV show seasons on the smartphone without being distracted by it.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 makes things so much easier by blowing them up on the bigger display. For instance, navigating on Google Maps is a much more immersive experience, and so is legibility in direct sunlight, thanks to the 1,200-nit peak brightness.

If you are someone who is always on the go and wants to stay connected to the office or get things done while commuting, the $1,090 price tag of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 on Prime Day is a no-questions-asked purchase. It is, after all, one of the best Amazon Prime Day phone deals.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

How to download the iOS 16 public beta right now

ios 16 preview

The best Prime Day laptop deals 2022

Prime Day 2022 laptop deals graphic.

Perfect for the kitchen, this 32-inch TV is $99 for Prime Day 2022

best roku tvs tcl 3 series 32s335 lifestyle

Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 gaming laptop deals graphic.

LIVE: PS5 Game Prime Day deals — lowest prices today

A person plays Crash Bandicoot using a PS5 DualSense controller.

iOS 16: everything we know about Apple’s next big iPhone update

Man holds an iPhone 13 Pro with the iOS 16 logo on screen.

Save $100 on this Bose Dolby Atmos soundbar with Alexa today

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900.

Best VPN services 2022 — Today’s top picks

best VPN services

Having trouble logging in? Snapchat is working on a fix

The Snapchat app store listing on a mobile device with a stylus resting on it.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 Apple watch deals graphic.

Why Prime Day is a great time to buy the Beats Solo 3 headphones

A woman wearing the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones in white.

Forget Apple TV: This Roku alternative is $29 for Prime Day

Roku Streaming Stick 4K.