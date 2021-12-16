Save $150 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today, get free Galaxy Buds 2

Looking for one of the best phone deals right now? This isn’t just any old deal — this is one of the best foldable phone deals around — a comparatively rare thing to track down. Right now, you can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 meaning it costs $1,650 instead of $1,800 plus you get free Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 so you can enjoy listening to music through your new phone. It’s all available directly through Samsung and is sure to be a strictly limited deal. Snap it up now while you still can.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is best described as the foldable you’ve been waiting for. Expensive it may be but it’s finally achieved what we’ve all dreamt that a foldable phone might manage — it’s actually pretty awesome. That’s thanks to it providing users with powerful hardware, great rear cameras, and fantastic screen durability. It even has IPX8 waterproofing so it can cope with water.

Of course, it’s the screen that will capture your heart the most. Its foldable screen means you end up with a 7.6-inch main screen that’s a little bigger than a Kindle Paperwhite in terms of usable screen real estate. It’s ideal for multitasking purposes with Samsung’s software designed to make doing such tasks a breeze. With a smaller screen hinge than other foldable phones, it looks fantastic. That goes for whether you’re browsing the internet, playing games, or watching movies on the move.

A set of powerful cameras also helps you get the most out of your phone, whether you’re taking snaps or on video calls using the front camera. With plenty of storage thanks to 256GB built-in as well as 5G support, it’s got you all set for the future too.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is even more appealing right now as you also get the best earbuds for Android bundled in for free — the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Full of features like active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and great sound quality, they’re a welcome addition when out walking or working out.

Normally priced at $1,800, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is down to $1,650 right now with free Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. If you’re keen to embrace foldable phone technology, this is the one you need. Buy it now from Samsung while the deal is still on. It won’t last forever.

