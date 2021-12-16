  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $150 on the Galaxy Z Fold 3 today, get free Galaxy Buds 2

Jennifer Allen
By
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G.
Ajay Kumar/Digital Trends

Looking for one of the best phone deals right now? This isn’t just any old deal — this is one of the best foldable phone deals around — a comparatively rare thing to track down. Right now, you can save $150 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 meaning it costs $1,650 instead of $1,800 plus you get free Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 so you can enjoy listening to music through your new phone. It’s all available directly through Samsung and is sure to be a strictly limited deal. Snap it up now while you still can.

Buy Now

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is best described as the foldable you’ve been waiting for. Expensive it may be but it’s finally achieved what we’ve all dreamt that a foldable phone might manage — it’s actually pretty awesome. That’s thanks to it providing users with powerful hardware, great rear cameras, and fantastic screen durability. It even has IPX8 waterproofing so it can cope with water.

Of course, it’s the screen that will capture your heart the most. Its foldable screen means you end up with a 7.6-inch main screen that’s a little bigger than a Kindle Paperwhite in terms of usable screen real estate. It’s ideal for multitasking purposes with Samsung’s software designed to make doing such tasks a breeze. With a smaller screen hinge than other foldable phones, it looks fantastic. That goes for whether you’re browsing the internet, playing games, or watching movies on the move.

A set of powerful cameras also helps you get the most out of your phone, whether you’re taking snaps or on video calls using the front camera. With plenty of storage thanks to 256GB built-in as well as 5G support, it’s got you all set for the future too.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is even more appealing right now as you also get the best earbuds for Android bundled in for free — the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. Full of features like active noise cancellation, wireless charging, and great sound quality, they’re a welcome addition when out walking or working out.

Normally priced at $1,800, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is down to $1,650 right now with free Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. If you’re keen to embrace foldable phone technology, this is the one you need. Buy it now from Samsung while the deal is still on. It won’t last forever.

Buy Now

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for December 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

This 55-inch TV is $330 at Best Buy and comes with a FREE Echo Dot

best black friday tv deals 50 inch insignia 4k fire 350 was 450

Best lap desk deals for December 2021

best lap desk deals costway

Best Buy is handing out Samsung Galaxy Tabs for next to nothing

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE with Keyboard

This ASUS Chromebook is only $119 at Best Buy right now

Asus 11.6-inch Chromebook on White Background

Best Philips Hue deals for December 2021

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

This Philips soundbar is down to $50 at Walmart for the holidays

Philips B5105 2.0 Channel Soundbar Speaker with HDMI ARC

Best oven deals for December 2021

cooking on the frigidaire gallery fgif3036tf induction range self cleaning oven 1

Best cheap space heater deals for December 2021

Stay warm with space heaters

The best foldable phone deals and sales for December 2021

The Samsung Galazy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

The best Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic screen protectors

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for December 2021

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

Lenovo’s 86-inch monitor seeks to be the ultimate videoconferencing screen

Lenovo's ThinkVision displays are designed for remote and in-person collaboration