Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $450 off for Black Friday

Aaron Mamiit
By
Opening an app in split screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 4.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Foldable phones have come far from their initial, unreliable releases — just take a look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, the latest entry in Samsung’s flagship line of foldable phones. If you’re interested to find out what it’s like to own one, you should take advantage of the early Samsung Black Friday deals to get the smartphone’s 512GB model for $1,470. That’s $450 in savings from its original price of $1,920, and even better, you’ll be avoiding the chaos of Black Friday if you take advantage of this offer right now.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Multitasking on the Galaxy Z Fold 4's Cover Screen.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best folding phones partly because of the beauty of its 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz cover screen and 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz main screen. The massive display when you unfold the smartphone enables extreme multitasking, as you have the option to split the screen to display four apps at once, while the new Taskbar at the bottom will make it easier to access your favorite apps. Using multiple apps at the same time doesn’t cause slowdowns or crashes because the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor and 12GB of RAM.

The durability issues that plagued its predecessors are gone, as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 features a new hinge design that also makes it easier to use the smartphone with just one hand. The device also features brushes inside its hinge to clear dust and add lubrication, plus IPX8 water resistance for added protection. Camera lovers will adore the foldable phone’s 50MP main, 12MP wide-angle, and 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and 30x max digital zoom lenses.

If you were hoping to buy a foldable phone from the upcoming Black Friday deals, the good news is you don’t have to wait for the shopping holiday. The 512GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is down to $1,470 from its original price of $1,920, following a $450 discount in one of the best Black Friday phone deals already available ahead of the event. We’re not sure if this offer will still be available tomorrow though, so if you think the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is your next smartphone, then click that Buy Now button immediately.

