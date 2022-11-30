 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is $350 off — no trade-in needed

Andrew Morrisey
By
The current phone deals taking place are worth searching through if a new phone is enticing to you, but if you’re looking to make a big upgrade with your next smartphone, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 with a $350 discount when your purchase directly from Samsung right now. This is the 512GB unlocked model of the Galaxy Z Fold 4, which means you can use it on any carrier of your choosing. This phone would typically cost $1,920. Everyone will instantly qualify for the $350 savings, and more savings are available if you have a device to trade in. Purchasers without a trade-in device will receive $100 in savings on top of the already-mentioned $350.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

If you thought the folding phone was dead and gone, you’ll need to look again with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold lineup of smartphones. It’s been modernized, of course, with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 able to reach 7.6-inches when unfolded, which is an impressive canvas for taking in the increasingly digital world. It’s a great device for gaming and for creating content. It has a 120Hz refresh rate gamers will love, and content creators will love the pro grade multi-camera system. These include a 10-megapixel telephoto camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide, and a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera. Innovative technology delivers vivid and bright portraits in low light no matter which of these you’re using.

Some obvious competition for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, there are few phones with the folding capability the Z Fold 4 has, and if you’re looking for a competitor with that feature, you’d have to look at previous generations, and compare the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. This newer model has plenty of upgrades that make it worth the purchase. It’s more lighter, more durable, and more powerful than ever, and like previous models, it’s compatible with the Samsung S Pen. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a great option for anybody looking for a smartphone that can do just about anything. With its form factor, I’d almost like having a miniature laptop with you.

While the 512GB unlocked model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 regularly costs $1,920, you can instantly claim $350 in savings right now. Further discounts are available based on device trade-in eligibility. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

