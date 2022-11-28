If you’ve been eyeing Samsung’s latest foldables for some time now, but have also had one eye on your bank balance, then prepare yourself — we’ve got not one, but two of the best Cyber Monday phone deals around on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. There have been some awesome Cyber Monday deals already, but these deals are the cream of the crop. Don’t sit on them though, as there are no guarantees how long they’ll last, and at this price, they likely won’t be around for long.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 — $860, was $1,060

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is pretty much the perfect foldable, with a flatter design than its predecessor and a refined hinge. Samsung has managed to pack plenty of power into its compact form facto, too, with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip and 8GB of RAM ensuring speedy performance and multitasking. This phone can handle whatever you throw at it, and its battery life is markedly better than the Z Flip 3’s, seeing you through a full day of use, with 25-watt wired charging to get you powered up again in no time.

Let’s be honest though — you’re buying this for the dual screens, and you won’t be disappointed with the vibrant 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The 1.9-inch cover screen is great for checking notifications, viewing upcoming calendar appointments, or firing off a quick text message reply. You’re also getting a solid camera package and 256GB of onboard storage for all your apps, photos, and videos. With cool features exclusive to the foldable form factor, like Samsung’s Flex mode — which lets you move an app to the top portion of the screen, leaving the bottom portion available for controls — it’s easy to see why this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 deal is going to sell out fast. Did we mention it looks gorgeous too?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 — $1,470, was $1,920

If you can’t decide between the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 or the Z Fold 4, ask yourself whether you want a phone that effectively folds out into a tablet. If the answer is yes, then the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the foldable phone for you. Its 7.6-inch AMOLED 2x display is truly stunning, with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2176 x 1812 pixel resolution. Your favorite shows and movies will look great on the Z Fold 4’s screen. There’s a 6.2-inch cover screen too, while under the hood, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip sits alongside an impressive 12GB of RAM to power productivity and multitasking. There’s 512GB of onboard storage — more than you could ever need for photos, videos, and apps — a solid camera setup, and a beefy 4,400mAh battery offering all-day battery life, plus 25W charging. The Z Fold 4 runs Google’s Android 12L software, designed for larger screens, with a Windows-like Taskbar that lets you switch quickly between apps. If you’re the type to run multiple apps at once, or want to get some work done on your phone, this is the deal to get.

