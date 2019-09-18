Amazon chops $86 off the price of the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro fitness band

If you don’t need a full-on smartwatch, but would like to enjoy the Samsung Gear Sport’s fitness-focused features, the Gear Fit2 Pro might just be what you’re looking for. Amazon is offering the small band diamond red variant of the Gear Fit2 Pro on sale right now, slashing its price by a hefty 43%. Instead of $200, you can have it for just $114.

Lightweight and compact, the Gear Fit2 Pro makes an ideal day-to-day smartwatch and fitness tracking buddy. Get the most out of your workouts and outdoor adventures by taking advantage of this deal.

The Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro comes with the Gear Sport’s 5 ATM water resistance rating which is equivalent to 50 meters. It also offers the same swim-monitoring functionalities through the Speedo On app. Running in the rain, recovering in the shower, or swimming in the pool with it in your wrist poses no problem at all.

With built-in GPS, this watch can accurately track your runs, swims, and other activities. You’ll also find the same continuous heart rate tracking as on the Gear Sport, as well as the ability to view your performance and all-day calorie intake. Samsung even partnered with Under Armour to deliver a full suite of fitness-minded apps, including Endomondo, MyFitnessPal, and MapMyRun.

This Samsung fitness band also acts as a standalone music player. It has dedicated music storage that lets you download tunes or listen to your Spotify playlists offline. With this feature, you get to rock out your favorite tracks all while powering through your activity or workout.

When paired with your smartphone, the Gear Fit2 Pro can display your notifications on calls, text messages, apps, and social media. What’s even better is that you can respond to those notifications directly on the screen, so there’s no need to pull out your phone. It’s compatible with both Android (OS 4.4 and up) and iOS (9.0 and up) smartphones, although iPhone users will have to put up with limitations on features.

Know your body better and achieve a more active lifestyle with the right fitness partner, such as the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro. You can score the small band diamond red model today on Amazon at a discounted price of $114.

