The Garmin Vivosport fitness tracker is on sale on Amazon for $50 off

While the Apple Watch Series 4 holds the title as the best smartwatch, Garmin reigns supreme when it comes to activity and multisport trackers. We even dubbed the Garmin Vivosport as one of the best fitness bands we’ve ever tested. Amazon has it on sale right now, slashing its price from $170 to $120. This fitness tracker deal applies exclusively to the large slate variant.

The Garmin Vivosport may be small in design, but it’s definitely big on features. Lightweight, compact, and attractive, it makes a solid day-to-day watch that can deliver in terms of connectivity and activity tracking. At $120, you won’t be disappointed with its form, features, and functionality.

Garmin took a minimalist approach with the Vivosport’s design. It’s classic and slim, designed with a two-tone silicone strap with a watch-inspired buckle closure and locking loop. It also has a relatively small screen and no buttons at all, so all interaction is done through the LCD color touchscreen and the Garmin Connect app.

The Vivosport comes equipped with GPS, a barometric altimeter, an Elevate optical heart rate monitor, and an accelerometer. These allow for tracking basic life metrics such as floors climbed, distance traveled, steps taken, as well as sleep time and quality. You can even use it to estimate your maximum rate of oxygen consumed and gauge how you react to potential stressors.

Even when not connected to a smartphone, the Garmin Vivosport can deliver full mapping on certain activities such as walking, running, and cycling. It also comes with preloaded activity profiles such as cardio and strength training so you can work out the way you want to. And with a water-resistance rating of up to 50 meters, swimming with it on your wrist poses no problems.

When paired with a compatible smartphone, this tracker can deliver full smart notifications and music playback control. Vibration alerts work nicely for notifications and can be adjusted to low, medium, or high settings. The screen is also surprisingly readable for its small size even in bad lighting conditions. The touchscreen is a bit sensitive, though, which can trigger some functions even with just a light touch.

The Garmin Vivosport makes a valuable device for those new to fitness tracking as well as for casual athletes looking for a smaller fitness band ideal for everyday wear. Score the large slate model today on Amazon for only $120.

