Skullcandy’s bass-heavy Crusher Evo headphones are $100 off

Not all headphone deals out there will meet the needs of bass lovers. If you’re one of them, our recommendation is the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones, especially since they’re on sale from Best Buy with a $100 discount that halves their price from $200 to only $100. We’re not sure how much time remains for you to be able to get these bass-heavy headphones at 50% off though, so if you want to make sure that you get the savings, you’re going to have to complete the purchase as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones

The Skullcandy Crusher Evo features the brand’s Adjustable Sensory Bass technology, which adds a secondary dedicated bass driver in each earcup for powerful bass. The wireless headphones also offer a custom EQ feature that will let you make all the adjustments that you want in search of the perfect sound. They also come with physical buttons for functions such as increasing or decreasing volume, skipping tracks, answering and ending calls, and accessing voice assistants through your paired smartphone. There’s also a Sensory Bass slider so you can easily adjust from no bass to extreme bass.

You’ll get up to 40 hours of battery life from a fully charged Skullcandy Crusher Evo, with 10 minutes of charging capable of replenishing up to four hours of usage. If you’re prone to misplacing your wireless headphones, you’ll love that the Skullcandy Crusher Evo come with Tile tracker technology — you’ll be able to have them make a sound if you need help finding them among the clutter.

For wireless headphones with extra bass, you can’t go wrong with the Skullcandy Crusher Evo. They already provide excellent value at their original price of $200, so they’re a steal for their discounted price of $100 from Best Buy. The 50% discount may not last long though, or stocks may run out quickly. Either way, you need to push through with the transaction immediately if you want to pocket the $100 in savings when buying the Skullcandy Crusher Evo wireless headphones, as there’s a chance that you miss out if you keep delaying.

