Gone are the days when smartwatches used to be just another way to get notifications on your wrist. With devices such as the Fitbit Ionic, Apple Watch Series 3, and Garmin on the market, smartwatches have become more fitness-focused. Samsung’s entry, the Gear Sport, is also in that conversation. Right now, Amazon is offering this smartwatch model at a massive 40% off. Normally $300, it is currently available for only $180. If you’re looking for another great deal Amazon’s Renewed price for the Samsung Gear S3 is also down to just $180.

The activity-tracking Gear Sport came out as part of the Samsung Gear series about two years ago. Slim, lightweight, and comfortable, it’s a solid smartwatch for outdoor enthusiasts and people on the go. It’s also compatible with most Android and iOS smartphones, so you don’t have to worry about syncing your device.

This smartwatch keeps things simple and stylish in terms of design. Despite its “Sport” name, it looks great with any non-athletic outfit. The silicone band is easy to slip on and has a soft, textured feel that is pleasant against the skin.

The hallmark feature that makes Samsung’s smartwatches stand out from its competitors is the rotating bezel. With a turn of the bezel, checking notifications and scrolling through texts is a breeze. You can also control your compatible smart devices and appliances, including TVs, lights, and door locks, via the Samsung Connect.

The Gear Sport isn’t as speedy as the Apple Watch Series 3, but it’s one of the fastest Android Wear smartwatches out there. It’s equipped with the same specs as the Gear S3: A 1.3GHz dual-core processor with 768MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage.

This smartwatch’s approach to fitness revolves around the Samsung Health app. It can easily track your activity, monitor your heart rate, and check your calories. You can also get personal fitness coaching during your workouts. Jumping in the pool, running in the rain, or hopping in the shower with it on your wrist is not a problemsince it has up to 50 meters of water resistance.

Samsung claims that the Gear Sport can go nonstop for days on a single charge. When it’s time for a recharge, the wireless charging dock can juice up the watch from 0 to 100 percent in about an hour and a half.

With its solid performance, innovative rotating bezel, and good battery life, the Samsung Gear Sport is a worthwhile investment, especially for fitness junkies and people with an active lifestyle. Snag one for yourself today on Amazon at a discounted price of $180.

