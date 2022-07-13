Save 49% on this 256GB microSD for Prime Day (ends soon)

With so many of our devices having small internal storage or having to be loaded up with many games, such as in the case of the Nintendo Switch, MicroSD cards have become pretty important to help us manage our storage. Well, luckily, Amazon has a great Prime Day deal on the Samsung Pro Plus 256GB version, bringing it down to $28, which is pretty cheap for that size in terms of cents per GB. Usually, you’ll find that this goes for around $55, so this constitutes a $27 discount or around 49% off, which is pretty significant and essentially means you can grab two for the price of one. Of course, if you need something bigger, this Prime Day deal on the SanDisk 1TB microSD for just $130 is a great steal!

Why you should buy this 256GB microS

Samsung is pretty well known for its storage solution, and this Pro Plus MicroSD is no different, even showing up on the list of best microSD cards for 2022, so you know you’re getting something great. The big positive of the Pro Plus is its read and write speeds, coming in at 160MB/s and 120MB/s, which may not seem fast compared to an external SSD but is fast enough to record 4k video — pretty impressive for a MicroSD. That means that if you’re a videographer or like to regularly shoot film at 4k and 30fps, this will be a perfect little addition to your camera and your kit.

While the larger 512GB isn’t currently available, the 256GB version of this listing is still pretty good and can store up to 15 hours of 4k video or 40 hours of FHD content, so you’ll get a lot of usage out of it. It can also store a little over 103k 4k images, which is equally impressive for such a small thing. It deserves the U3 and V30 ratings that make it good for 4k and perfect for a DSLR or smartphone. If ou’re not super tech-savvy on that front, here’s a guide on everything you need to know about using a MicroSD card on Android to catch you up to speed.

Really, the only downside this MicroSD card has is its cost, but since it’s on sale right now, the price per GB makes sense for what you’re getting. This is especially the case if you’re going for something like a Nintendo Switch, because while it’s not on the list of best SD cards for the Nintendo Switch, it’s better than the Samsung EVO plus that is on the list — only because it’s going for a lower price. That being said, if you aren’t sure if it’s the right choice for your Switch, then check out this guide on how to choose a MicroSD card for the Nintendo Switch that might help.

Overall, the Samsung Pro Plus is a great little MicroSD card that was mostly hampered by its cost, and since that’s no longer an issue, we encourage you to pick one or more up if you need high-speed storage.

