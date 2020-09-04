It’s official: September is the month to buy a Samsung QLED 4K TV. That’s all thanks to Best Buy, which is discounting several must-have models between now and the end of the month to mark the much-anticipated return of live sports to our screens — and with most events unfolding without a crowd in attendance, a high-end television, like the Samsung QLEDs on offer, is something of a sine qua non.

So, why Samsung’s QLED 4K TVs? That’s simple. These souped-up 4K TVs operate at a higher brightness and can tap into a larger color spectrum than their run-of-the-mill LED twins. This means more accurate, vivid detail for us, the viewer. Paired with a rapid refresh rate and HDR10+, it’ll be like you’re right there in the crowd (if there were one, of course). Welcome to the future of home viewing, folks.

As for the all-important offers, Best Buy will cast them into the wild over the next four weeks. Some models will find their way into the discount bin more than once, but their prices may not remain the same each time they wind up there, so be sure to check the list of deals and dates below with a fine-tooth comb. Act fast, though: 4K TVs are flying off the shelves, so these offers won’t be around for long.

8/31 — 9/7

65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV — $950 , was $1,000

— , was $1,000 65-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV — $1,700 , was $1,800

— , was $1,800 75-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV — $2,000 , was $2,200

— , was $2,200 65-inch Samsung Q90T QLED 4K TV — $2,600, was $2,700

9/8 — 9/13

55-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV — $900 , was $1,000

— , was $1,000 75-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV — $1,500 , was $1,600

— , was $1,600 65-inch Samsung Q90T QLED 4K TV — $2,200 , was $2,700

— , was $2,700 75-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV — $2,700, was $2,800

9/14 — 9/20

65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV — $950 , was $1,000

— , was $1,000 65-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV — $1,200 , was $1,300

— , was $1,300 55-inch Samsung Q90T QLED 4K TV — $1,600 , was $1,800

— , was $1,800 75-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV — $2,000, was $2,200

9/21 — 9/27

55-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV — $900 , was $1,000

— , was $1,000 65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV — $950 , was $1,000

— , was $1,000 65-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV — $1,200 , was $1,300

— , was $1,300 75-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV — $2,600, was $2,800

Of course, these aren’t the only high-resolution televisions on sale. If you’re after something a bit different — maybe something a hair cheaper — head over to our collection of the best 4K TV deals. The highlight? Best Buy has the 50-inch LG UN7000 for only $300, down $20 from the usual $320. It also has a fantastic offer on the 65-inch Samsung 7 Series, which is down from $550 to just $500.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations