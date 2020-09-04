  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Best Buy discounts must-have Samsung QLED 4K TVs for back-to-sports

By
Samsung 2019 Q90
2019 Samsung Q90 4K TV

It’s official: September is the month to buy a Samsung QLED 4K TV. That’s all thanks to Best Buy, which is discounting several must-have models between now and the end of the month to mark the much-anticipated return of live sports to our screens — and with most events unfolding without a crowd in attendance, a high-end television, like the Samsung QLEDs on offer, is something of a sine qua non.

So, why Samsung’s QLED 4K TVs? That’s simple. These souped-up 4K TVs operate at a higher brightness and can tap into a larger color spectrum than their run-of-the-mill LED twins. This means more accurate, vivid detail for us, the viewer. Paired with a rapid refresh rate and HDR10+, it’ll be like you’re right there in the crowd (if there were one, of course). Welcome to the future of home viewing, folks.

As for the all-important offers, Best Buy will cast them into the wild over the next four weeks. Some models will find their way into the discount bin more than once, but their prices may not remain the same each time they wind up there, so be sure to check the list of deals and dates below with a fine-tooth comb. Act fast, though: 4K TVs are flying off the shelves, so these offers won’t be around for long.

8/31 — 9/7

  • 65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV$950, was $1,000
  • 65-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV$1,700, was $1,800
  • 75-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV$2,000, was $2,200
  • 65-inch Samsung Q90T QLED 4K TV$2,600, was $2,700

9/8 — 9/13

  • 55-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV$900, was $1,000
  • 75-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV$1,500, was $1,600
  • 65-inch Samsung Q90T QLED 4K TV$2,200, was $2,700
  • 75-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV$2,700, was $2,800

9/14 — 9/20

  • 65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV$950, was $1,000
  • 65-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV$1,200, was $1,300
  • 55-inch Samsung Q90T QLED 4K TV$1,600, was $1,800
  • 75-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV$2,000, was $2,200

9/21 — 9/27

  • 55-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV$900, was $1,000
  • 65-inch Samsung Q60T QLED 4K TV$950, was $1,000
  • 65-inch Samsung Q70T QLED 4K TV$1,200, was $1,300
  • 75-inch Samsung Q80T QLED 4K TV$2,600, was $2,800

Of course, these aren’t the only high-resolution televisions on sale. If you’re after something a bit different — maybe something a hair cheaper — head over to our collection of the best 4K TV deals. The highlight? Best Buy has the 50-inch LG UN7000 for only $300, down $20 from the usual $320. It also has a fantastic offer on the 65-inch Samsung 7 Series, which is down from $550 to just $500.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

These are the best cheap 4K TV deals for September 2020

Vizio OLED TV

These are the best Samsung deals for September 2020

person holding galaxy buds and galaxy phone

The best cheap QLED TV deals for September 2020: Samsung and Vizio

55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720

Best Buy TV Deals: 4K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs

50 inch vizio v series 4k tv deal best buy memorial day sale 2020

The best deals on iRobot Roomba robotic vacuum cleaners for September 2020

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

The best robot vacuum deals for September: Roomba, Eufy, Deebot, and Roborock

These are the best cheap lawnmower deals for September 2020

Dell Small Business Labor Day Sale 2020: The 5 best deals

Beats Studio 3 down to only $200 for Labor Day — save $150

Labor Day sales see the stellar Dell XPS 13 on sale for only $700

Early Microsoft Surface Labor Day Deals: Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7

microsoft surface pro 7 x laptop 3 deals amazon best buy labor day sales 2020 2 720x720

Apple iPad 10.2 and iPad Mini in the discount bin — but not for long

apple ipad mini pro samsung galaxy tab a 7 0 s6 best buy work from home deals 2019 13b 768x768

Arlo, Blink, and Ring home security cameras discounted for Labor Day

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

The best cheap Razer deals for September 2020: Laptops, monitors, and more

The best Google Chromecast deals for September 2020