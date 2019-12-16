Deals

Best Buy cuts a booming 57% off this Samsung soundbar and subwoofer package

By
samsung soundbar and subwoofer hw m435 bes buy deal

No matter how large the display or how stunning the visuals of your TV, the entertainment experience just doesn’t feel right without great audio. If you’re tired of listening to your TV’s tinny, muffled speakers, you might consider upgrading to a soundbar. Soundbars come in a small footprint, are easy to set up, and sound significantly better than TVs alone. Right now, Best Buy is holding a massive deal on the Samsung HW-M435 soundbar and subwoofer bundle that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Normally retailing for $280, the Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar and wireless subwoofer package is now available for a much lower price of $120. Don’t miss the chance to score this highly rated brand-name audio system for a whopping 57% off on Best Buy.

Similar to most soundbars, the Samsung HW-M435 carries a minimalistic look and feel. It’s sleek and modern, and blends in seamlessly with most TVs and entertainment setups. You even have the option to put it in front of your TV without blocking the screen or mount it to the wall with the included bracket to save space. It’s outfitted with inputs for HDMI, Toslink, and audio line-in, plus it can connect via Bluetooth if you wish to stream your tunes wirelessly from your phone or other devices.

With a total output power of 290W, this Samsung soundbar is able to provide high-resolution sound for music, games, shows, and movies. It also comes packed with the Dolby Digital decoder that reproduces multichannel audio, promising a cinema-standard performance. WAV, MP3, AAC, OGG, FLAC, and a lot more audio file formats are supported so you can enjoy your favorite media. To complete the experience, there’s the wireless subwoofer to deliver heart-pounding bass. From the roars of a concert to intense car chase scenes, you’ll hear and feel everything as if you are part of the action.

Realize superb sound quality from your TV by hooking it up with a quality soundbar like the Samsung HW-M435. It’s very easy to operate and even works with other Samsung music components. Score this package today for only $120, a hefty 57% less than its standard price tag. The deal is further sweetened with the inclusion of free four months of Apple Music for new subscribers.

