Amazon’s Prime Day is still three days away, but the retail giant is already dropping massive sales on thousands of tech products, including 4K TVs. If you’ve been living your life in 1080p, now’s your chance to upgrade as the Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is currently on sale. Normally $600, an early Prime Day deal cuts its price to just $498 – that’s $102 of savings that you can use to score other tech gadgets and accessories.

For shoppers looking for a solid TV but who do not want to shell out extra cash for the unnecessary bells and whistles, the 55-inch RU7100 is a solid option. While it may not sweep cinephiles off their feet, this TV promises to deliver what you would expect in a 4K TV – stunning picture quality with vibrant colors and rich details.

Samsung gave this TV an elegant slim design for a modern look that will fit in nicely in any living room setup. It’s back sports a cable management system for a clean and uncluttered look.

The 55-inch RU7100 is equipped with a powerful 4K UHD processor that automatically upscales any content with a 4k picture quality. It also has an HDR imaging capability that reveals crisp details, a PurColor technology that uses millions of shades of color to produce a lifelike picture, and a Motion Rate 120 that ensures smooth action on fast-moving content. Overall, it performs well in terms of color, contrast, and motion, and is capable of bright highlights and deep blacks. However, it suffers from considerable banding which can weaken the presentation of dark and shadowy scenes.

Another feature worth noting is the TV’s Universal Guide. It brings your favorite content from multiple devices and apps in one menu and makes searching for live TV shows and streaming content easy. You can also control the TV and compatible smart home devices seamlessly by downloading the SmartThings app on your phone or by connecting it to Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa.

The Samsung Flat 55-Inch 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV is an excellent midrange 4K TV with incredible picture quality and smart functionalities. Take advantage of this pre-Prime Day deal and get it for only $498 instead of 600.

