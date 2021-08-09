If you’re looking for one of the best home security camera systems then you need to check out the Lorex 30th Anniversary Sale. Right now, you can save up to 25% off across the entire Lorex website. All you need to do is use the code LOREX25 at the checkout to get a fantastic discount. Lorex has the leading market share in 4K security cameras for a good reason, having previously established its name as one of the best security camera systems for small businesses, and expanding from there. Since then, Lorex has gone from strength to strength. As part of the Lorex 30th Anniversary Sale, we’re focusing on the Lorex 8-Channel 4K Security System with 8 outdoor cameras which will keep your home safe at all times and is available right now for just $420 when you use the code LOREX25 at checkout. Be quick though. This offer only lasts until August 12 and you won’t want to miss out.

Ordinarily priced at $600, the Lorex 8-Channel 4K Security System is a pretty exceptional piece of equipment. Easily one of the best outdoor security cameras https://www.digitaltrends.com/home/best-outdoor-security-cameras/ right now, it’s guaranteed to give you the peace of mind of knowing that trespassers and snoopers will stay clear of any home equipped with the 4K security system.

As the name suggests, you get eight 4K resolution cameras that are capable of up to 120 feet of color night vision. Yes, color, so you can see exactly what’s going on even in the dark. Even in complete darkness, you get a range of up to 82 feet so you can see a lot of what’s going on around you. Rated IP67, these cameras can withstand all types of weather conditions right up to temperatures as low as -40F or as high as 131F.

In conjunction with the 8-channel DVR that has a 2TB hard drive, you can also enjoy smart person detection and vehicle detection on all channels, since the security system is smarter at identifying the more important things it records. That means you receive push notifications to the Lorex Home app whenever a person or vehicle is detected on your property but you don’t have to worry about constant notifications every time a branch moves or a cat walks past. A Smart Search feature means you can always look back at other footage too if you need to. There’s Face Detection, too, meaning you can easily preview who’s doing what near your property.

Designed to be simple yet highly effective, the Lorex 8-Channel 4K Security System is simple to use with easy-to-install Siamese BNC cables for each camera, and no monthly fees to worry about. You can even view your Lorex system through an Apple TV as well as use smart home voice commands, too.

If you’re serious about looking out for your family and property, the Lorex 8-Channel 4K Security System is the security system for you. Right now, it’s down to just $420, saving you $180 on the usual price. That represents 30% off, which is a tremendous value. All you need to do is use the Lorex 30th Anniversary Sale code LOREX25 to enjoy the discount. Be quick though. This offer only lasts until August 12!

