Save $500 on Dell's best work-from-home laptop today

Andrew Morrisey
By

When looking for a great laptop to work from home, it’s a smart move to check out all the best laptop deals. A smarter move is to focus on Dell laptop deals as there are some great options from the company that are highly focused on business purposes. Right now, you can save $500 on one of the best options — the Dell Vostro 5510. Normally priced at $1,713, it’s down to just $1,199 right now. With some great specifications and a fantastic design, it’s the ideal system to use when working on the move or from home. Snap it up now while stocks last as Dell deals rarely stick around for long.

The Dell Vostro 5510 comes from one of the best laptop brands out there so you know you’re onto a winner straight away. Easily one of the best business laptops for many budgets, there’s a lot to love here. At its heart is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of memory. Combined, that means speedy performance and a great basis for multitasking. If you’re the kind of user who needs to switch windows frequently and juggle multiple apps, you won’t have a problem here. Beyond the meat of the system, there’s also 512GB of SSD storage. That’s plenty of space for storing all your files and more so you’ll rarely have an issue with retaining important files rather than relying on cloud storage.

The Dell Vostro 5510 also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with narrow borders and a 60Hz refresh rate so it’s more than competent for work purposes. The design of the laptop is also great ensuring it offers much of what you would expect from the best laptops. That includes ExpressCharge so you can charge your laptop up to 80% in about an hour, ComfortView technology to reduce harmful blue light emissions, a quieter running fan than before, and a redesigned thermal system to ensure your laptop stays cool at all times.

Ordinarily priced at $1,713, the Dell Vostro 5510 is down to just $1,199 for a strictly limited time only at Dell, saving you over $500 off the usual price. As with all Dell offers, it won’t stay at this price for long. Buy it now while stocks last and enjoy superior performance for less.

