A $600 discount is your excuse to buy this Alienware PC today

A top-notch gaming desktop is a must if you want to enjoy today’s video games to the fullest. They don’t usually come cheap, but fortunately, you can enjoy some savings by taking advantage of gaming PC deals. Alienware deals are always popular among gamers because the Dell-owned brand offers powerful machines like the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop, which is actually on sale with a $628 discount that brings its price down to $1,372 from its original price of $2,000.

The jury’s still out on the AMD vs Intel debate over which processor is best for gaming, but you’ll be able to experience what AMD offers through the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. It’s powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, with 16GB of RAM, which is the recommended memory requirement for some of this generation’s most popular games, according to Digital Trends’ guide on how to buy a gaming desktop. The gaming PC also comes with a 512GB SSD, which should be enough storage to install several games at a time with all the necessary updates.

The best gaming desktops not only run games without any trouble, but they also operate for hours without overheating so that gamers can maximize their playing sessions. You’ll enjoy this benefit with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop’s thermal design that includes quad 10mm copper heat pipes with integrated vapor chambers, a dual-axial fan design with positive rear pressure relief, and specially designed vents that aid with airflow and thermal management.

If you’re planning to invest in a gaming rig that won’t have any trouble running modern video games, you should consider availing Dell’s offer for the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. The gaming PC is available for $1,372, after Dell’s $628 discount to its original price of $2,000. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so you better hurry before other shoppers grab all the stocks. If you’re already looking forward to all the memories that you’ll make with the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure the gaming PC for cheaper than usual.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations