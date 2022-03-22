Dell slashed $600 off their best work-from-home laptop today

Do you need to upgrade your laptop to tackle your professional ambitions, or just don’t want to use your personal laptop for business? Whatever your reason for wanting a new machine, never buy one at full price. There are always tons of amazing laptop deals at almost every retailer. A smart one to focus on is Dell laptop deals, as there are some great options from the company that are highly focused on laptops or businesses. Right now, you can save $604 on one of the best options — the Dell Vostro 5510. Normally priced at $1,713, it’s down to just $1,109 right now. With some great specifications and a fantastic design, it’s the ideal system to use when working on the move or from home. Snap it up now while stocks last as Dell deals rarely stick around for long.

The Dell Vostro 5510 comes from one of the best laptop brands out there so you know you’re onto a winner straight away. Easily one of the best business laptops for many budgets, there’s a lot to love here. At its heart is an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 16GB of memory. Combined, that means speedy performance and a great basis for multitasking. If you’re the kind of user who needs to switch windows frequently and juggle multiple apps, you won’t have a problem here. Beyond the meat of the system, there’s also 512GB of SSD storage. That’s plenty of space for storing all your files and more so you’ll rarely have an issue with retaining important files rather than relying on cloud storage.

The Dell Vostro 5510 also has a 15.6-inch full HD screen with narrow borders and a 60Hz refresh rate so it’s more than competent for work purposes. The design of the laptop is also great ensuring it offers much of what you would expect from the best laptops. That includes ExpressCharge so you can charge your laptop up to 80% in about an hour, ComfortView technology to reduce harmful blue light emissions, a quieter running fan than before, and a redesigned thermal system to ensure your laptop stays cool at all times.

Ordinarily priced at $1,713, the Dell Vostro 5510 is down to just $1,109 for a strictly limited time only at Dell, saving you over $600 off the usual price. As with all Dell offers, it won’t stay at this price for long. Buy it now while stocks last and enjoy superior performance for less.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations