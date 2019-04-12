Digital Trends
Save up to $30 on PS4 and Xbox One games during the GameStop Spring Sale

Charles Singletary Jr.
The first wave of the GameStop Spring Sale is nearly complete and there are plenty of deals and discounts to take advantage of to enhance your gaming experience. After this weekend, though, the extravaganza continues with offers that are only available in the second week. Below, we’ve put together all of the best deals that go into effect starting on April 14 and running until April 20.

Best GameStop Spring Sale PS4 and Xbox One game deals

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

GameStop Spring Sale week 2 best deals Call of Duty Black Ops 4

If you didn’t get too impatient and grab Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 in the first week of the GameStop Spring Sale, you’re in luck. Black Ops 4 is discounted an additional $10, bringing the price down to $30. If you haven’t played this new entry, it’s a multiplayer-driven experience that eschews the single-player campaign for three multiplayer modes: Classic player versus player, the Blackout battle royale, and the ever-evolving Zombies mode with various stories unfolding.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 review – 4/5 Stars

Anthem

GameStop Spring Sale week 2 best deals Anthem

BioWare steps away from the worlds of Mass Effect and Dragon Age for multiplayer shooter Anthem, which provides an experience reminiscent of Ubisoft’s The Division and Bungie’s Destiny. During the GameStop Spring Sale in week 2, Anthem is discounted to $40.

Anthem Review – 3/5 Stars

Xbox One S and Xbox One X with Apex Legends Founder’s Pack

Missing out on the $50 GameStop gift card in the first week of the GameStop Spring Sale doesn’t mean all is lost. Purchases of either a new Xbox One S or a new Xbox One X in week 2 come with the Apex Legends Founder’s Pack, enhancing your time with the free-to-play battle royale with a few pieces of digital content and speeding up your pursuit of the best skins for your favorite legends.

GameStop Spring Sale deals that end on April 13

We still have a handful of hours before shifting into week 2 of the GameStop Spring Sale, so we wanted to remind you of a few of the deals that will be disappearing once the clock strikes midnight on April 13.

Resident Evil 2

GameStop Spring Sale week 2 best deals Resident Evil 2

Capcom completely overhauled a classic horror experience with the remake of Resident Evil 2. In addition to multiple playthroughs for both Claire and Leon, the developers added some new perspectives to the zombie infestation overtaking Racoon City.

Jump Force

GameStop Spring Sale week 2 best deals Jump Force

If you haven’t experienced the celebration of Shonen Jump, you can get the Jump Force fighting game for $50 and select from a roster that explores the entirety of the publication’s history. Naruto, Dragon Ball Z, One Piece, Saint Seiya, Yu-Gi-Oh, Death Note and many other franchises are represented in this battle for all of the worlds.

My Hero One’s Justice

GameStop Spring Sale week 2 best deals My Hero One's Justice

The is fighting game based on the hit anime and manga puts you in control of a select list of characters so you can put their Quirks to the test. My Hero One’s Justice is discounted to $30 during the GameStop Spring Sale, but you have to get it quick.

NieR: Automata

GameStop Spring Sale week 2 best deals Nier Automata

This critically acclaimed action-RPG tells the tale of androids 2B, 9S, and A2 as they attempt to take over a machine-driven dystopia. NieR: Automata keeps players on their toes with a collection of gameplay styles and the multiple playthroughs with reward you with a narrative that gets deeper with each run. The PS4 version costs $30 and the digital-only Xbox One Become As Gods edition is a $40 download.

NieR: Automata review – 4/5 Stars

Xbox One S/Xbox One X with $50 Gift Card

This deal puts you on the fast-track to a new game, especially since you can turn around and spend that $50 gift card on any one of the deals going on during the GameStop Spring Sale. You can jump right into Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Kingdom Hearts 3, and many others. If not, you can throw this at some cool accessories or pocket it for the next deal that comes around.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
