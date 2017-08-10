Enjoy big-screen Ultra HD on a budget with 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV, now $310

Making the jump to 4K can be daunting – not to mention expensive – especially if you are planning to make your television a part of a larger home theater setup. Thankfully, you don’t have to spend a fortune on a good big-screen Ultra HD TV, thanks to the rise in affordable models from manufacturers like Sceptre.

You don’t need to sacrifice size, either, as the large 55-inch Sceptre 4K TV demonstrates. This beefy-yet-budget-friendly television is ready to deliver Ultra HD video with its 3840 x 2160 16:9 widescreen resolution, giving you a total of eight million pixels and a clear upgrade over your old 1080p Full HD displays. A refresh rate of 60Hz means you can enjoy your entertainment at 60 frames per second, while its wide 178-degree viewing angle keeps the image clear even when you’re not sitting directly in front of the screen.

The TV’s display panel utilizes bright and energy-efficient LED backlighting and features a dynamic contrast ratio of 10,000 to one so that dark and light colors don’t look muddled, faded, or washed out. Two built-in 10-watt speakers provide crisp audio and even feature a simulated Surround Sound Mode (although you will need an A/V receiver and positional speakers for true surround sound). The TV has a built-in stand but it can also be easily mounted on a wall.

Many budget televisions only come with one or two HDMI ports, which can be a hassle when you’re using multiple media devices with a single TV. The Sceptre features four HDMI ports and a component/composite video port, giving you a total of five inputs for use with DVD and Blu-Ray players, gaming consoles, and other peripherals. You could even use it as an ultra-large computer monitor for a truly immersive desktop PC setup.

A good, affordable Ultra HD television would have cost you anywhere from $500 to $600 just a year or two ago, but the Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV is currently on sale from Walmart and can be yours for just $310 after a discount of $90.

