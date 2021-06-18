  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 50-inch 4K TV is so cheap before Prime Day it could be a mistake

By

Looking for a new TV but on a tight budget and not wanting to wait for Prime Day deals? Right now, you can snap up a 50-inch 4K TV from Sceptre at Walmart for just $203. It’s a savings of $77 on the usual price and an awesome way of enjoying a budget TV for even less than usual. While it might not offer the quality that a big name brand provides, at this price, it’s an ideal TV for placing in your kitchen or a child’s bedroom without breaking the bank. Be quick though — as is always the case with great offers, the stock is strictly limited and you could miss out.

The Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV isn’t going to stand out in our look at the best TVs and Sceptre isn’t one of the best TV brands either, but at this price, it feels kind of silly to complain too much. For the price, you get a 50-inch 4K screen and 3 HDMI connections so you can easily hook up all your necessary devices to the display.

Somewhat understandably at this price, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV isn’t a smart TV so if you want to stream content to it, you’ll need to use a streaming device to do so. That’ll take up one of your HDMI ports but odds are you were already hooking up a few relevant devices to it anyhow. It does, however, offer MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) support so you can plug your smartphone or tablet in and the TV screen mirrors the actions you perform on it. That could be handy if you want to share some content on the big screen. You can also hook up a USB port for watching your photos as a slideshow too.

Ordinarily priced at $280, you can grab this Spectre 50-inch 4K TV for just $203 right now as part of Walmart’s early Prime Day sales. If you’re in the market for a cheap TV, you can’t really go wrong with this one.

More Prime Day 4K TV deals

Keen to shop more Walmart Prime Day deals or to check out the Amazon Prime Day deals going on? We’ve got them all. If you’re specifically looking for the best Prime Day 4K TV deals keep it locked on here while we check out all the best discounts from big names like Sony, Samsung, and TCL. It’s an ideal source if you can afford a little more than this super cheap 4K TV.

75-inch Samsung 8K QLED TV

$2,700 $3,000
For the ultimate, highest resolution experience available, this 8K TV offers an incredible level of detail that has to be seen to be believed. Plus it's QLED and upscales content to 8K as well.
Buy at Best Buy

75-inch LG NanoCell 99 Series 8K TV

$2,997 $4,997
This LG 8K NanoCell TV meets the industry definition for 8K resolution. It's 4 times the resolution of 4K, complete with the natural, lifelike color of Nano Color.
Buy at Walmart

65-Inch Sony Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV (XBR65A8H)

$2,498 $3,100
The Sony A8H series ensures magnificent visuals no matter the viewing angle. It also has the Dolby Atmos which emulates a surround sound field for an immersive watching experience.
Buy at Target

Furrion Aurora 55-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV

$1,400 $1,700
In the market for a 4K TV fit for your patio? The Furrion Aurora might just be what you're looking for with its outdoor-optimized 4K panel and IP54 weather-resistant housing.
Buy at Amazon

43-inch TCL 5-Series 4K TV

$298 $500
Get a sweet deal on one of TCL's popular Roku smart TVs. Great smarts, great picture, great value.
Buy at Walmart

75-inch Sony Z8H 8K TV

$4,000 $5,000
For a truly stunning experience for watching movies and playing games, this Sony TV has an X1 ultimate processor for upscaling content and a speaker integrated into the frame itself.
Buy at Best Buy
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals 2021: What to expect

nintendo switch deal prime day 2020 featured resized

Best Prime Day Ring Doorbell deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day Projector Deals 2021: What to expect

best outdoor projectors aop projector

The best Prime Day Ninja Foodi deals for 2021: Deals you can buy today

target cyber monday air fryer deals 2019 ninja

Best Prime Day Instant Pot Deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Best Prime Day Keurig deals 2021: Deals you can buy now

Keurig K-Slim single-serve K-Cup pod coffee maker

Best Prime Day Headphone Deals 2021: What to Expect

Prime Day 2021 Headphone Deals

Walmart Prime Day Sale 2021: Date and what to expect

walmart sams club electronic cigarettes stop selling vaping products outdoor sign

Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day Amazon device deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Smart Home Top Tech 2020: Amazon Echo

The best Prime Day home security camera deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo Deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Prime Day 2021 Amazon Echo Deals

Best Prime Day Google Pixel deals 2021: Grab a Pixel deal right now

Google Pixel 5