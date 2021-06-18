This 50-inch 4K TV is so cheap before Prime Day it could be a mistake

Looking for a new TV but on a tight budget and not wanting to wait for Prime Day deals? Right now, you can snap up a 50-inch 4K TV from Sceptre at Walmart for just $203. It’s a savings of $77 on the usual price and an awesome way of enjoying a budget TV for even less than usual. While it might not offer the quality that a big name brand provides, at this price, it’s an ideal TV for placing in your kitchen or a child’s bedroom without breaking the bank. Be quick though — as is always the case with great offers, the stock is strictly limited and you could miss out.

The Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV isn’t going to stand out in our look at the best TVs and Sceptre isn’t one of the best TV brands either, but at this price, it feels kind of silly to complain too much. For the price, you get a 50-inch 4K screen and 3 HDMI connections so you can easily hook up all your necessary devices to the display.

Somewhat understandably at this price, the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV isn’t a smart TV so if you want to stream content to it, you’ll need to use a streaming device to do so. That’ll take up one of your HDMI ports but odds are you were already hooking up a few relevant devices to it anyhow. It does, however, offer MHL (Mobile High-Definition Link) support so you can plug your smartphone or tablet in and the TV screen mirrors the actions you perform on it. That could be handy if you want to share some content on the big screen. You can also hook up a USB port for watching your photos as a slideshow too.

Ordinarily priced at $280, you can grab this Spectre 50-inch 4K TV for just $203 right now as part of Walmart’s early Prime Day sales. If you’re in the market for a cheap TV, you can’t really go wrong with this one.

