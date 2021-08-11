Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

With cooler weather just around the corner, it’s time to make sure your PC gaming setup is at peak performance. If you’re planning to spend more time in front of your monitor this season, then you’ll need an ultra-comfy chair for those marathon gaming sessions. Whether you’re adventuring across Tamriel or hustling online poker games, your back will thank you for snagging these gaming chair deals. We’ve picked out two of the best deals online right now at Best Buy to help you save up to $200. Choose from the SD High Back Gaming Chair in black and red, marked down to $232 from $440, for a savings of $208 or the Akracing Premium Gaming Chair, on sale now for $421, marked down from $530 for a savings of $109.

SD High Back Gaming Chair — $232, was $440

Save big right now on the highly-rated SD High Back Gaming Chair. Available now from Best Buy for only $232, this high-end chair is regularly priced at $440, so you’ll save over $200 when you take advantage of these gaming deals. Available in classic black and red, this chair features an ergonomic design, removable lumbar cushion, and head pillow for maximum comfort. Recline up to 55 degrees in this chair, and adjust the back angle with the tension control knob. This is a super comfortable gaming chair that can seamlessly take you from work mode to play time.

Buy Now

Akracing Premium Gaming Chair — $421, was $530

Take advantage of major savings on this top-of-the-line gaming chair from Akracing. On sale now for only $421 at Best Buy, it’s regularly priced at $530, so you’ll save over $100 on this gaming chair deal. Featuring easy-rolling casters and an ergonomic design, the Akracing gaming chair comes with head and lumbar cushions for added comfort. This chair is highly rated on Best Buy and features pneumatic seat height adjustment, plus adjustable armrests and backrests. Ideal for work-from-home or PC gaming, this chair is built with a steel frame for long-term durability.

Buy Now

More gaming chair deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming chair deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations