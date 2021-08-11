  1. Deals
Save up to $200 on a premium gaming chair with these deals at Best Buy

With cooler weather just around the corner, it’s time to make sure your PC gaming setup is at peak performance. If you’re planning to spend more time in front of your monitor this season, then you’ll need an ultra-comfy chair for those marathon gaming sessions. Whether you’re adventuring across Tamriel or hustling online poker games, your back will thank you for snagging these gaming chair deals. We’ve picked out two of the best deals online right now at Best Buy to help you save up to $200. Choose from the SD High Back Gaming Chair in black and red, marked down to $232 from $440, for a savings of $208 or the Akracing Premium Gaming Chair, on sale now for $421, marked down from $530 for a savings of $109.

SD High Back Gaming Chair — $232, was $440

Save big right now on the highly-rated SD High Back Gaming Chair. Available now from Best Buy for only $232, this high-end chair is regularly priced at $440, so you’ll save over $200 when you take advantage of these gaming deals. Available in classic black and red, this chair features an ergonomic design, removable lumbar cushion, and head pillow for maximum comfort. Recline up to 55 degrees in this chair, and adjust the back angle with the tension control knob. This is a super comfortable gaming chair that can seamlessly take you from work mode to play time.

Akracing Premium Gaming Chair — $421, was $530

Take advantage of major savings on this top-of-the-line gaming chair from Akracing. On sale now for only $421 at Best Buy, it’s regularly priced at $530, so you’ll save over $100 on this gaming chair deal. Featuring easy-rolling casters and an ergonomic design, the Akracing gaming chair comes with head and lumbar cushions for added comfort. This chair is highly rated on Best Buy and features pneumatic seat height adjustment, plus adjustable armrests and backrests. Ideal for work-from-home or PC gaming, this chair is built with a steel frame for long-term durability.

More gaming chair deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great gaming chair deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best deals below.

Corsair T1 Race Gaming Chair

$250 $350
Inspired by actual race car seats (right down to the stitching detail), the Corsair WW T1 is a premium gaming chair that should provide comfort for a long time thanks to its steel-framed construction.
Buy at Amazon

Staples Emerge Vortex Bonded Leather Gaming Chair

$130 $230
Comfort meets style in this Staples gaming chair. It features plush cushions along with a padded headrest for relaxed seating. The flip-up adjustable arms mean you can easily get in and out of it.
Buy at Staples

Furmax Gaming Chair

$55 $83
This high back chair offers padded armrests, a five-star base with 360-degree swivel wheels, and high-quality leather. It can be used for gaming or for the office.
Buy at Amazon

X Rocker 2.0 Flip Gaming Chair with Storage

$102 $160
Combining style, comfort, and practicality, this gaming chair is equipped with 2.1 wired stereo sound with side-facing speakers, as well as a PVC seating surface.
Buy at Walmart

OFM Essentials Collection Gaming Chair

$110 $260
This racing style gaming chair provides luxury and comfort, with its ergonomic features, adjustable height and recline, and SofThread leather.
Buy at Amazon

Polar Aurora Gaming Chair

$90 $129
This adjustable gaming chair features an ergonomically designed backrest, lumbar pillow, and headrest combination for a comfortable time while playing your favorite video games.
Buy at Amazon
