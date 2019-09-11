If you’re thinking about a quicker way to get off to school or the office while avoiding rush hour traffic, we recommend getting yourself an electric kick scooter. It is much smaller than a bicycle and is designed to drive on tight streets, including sidewalks, which are of course not passable for regular vehicles. Currently, there is an ongoing sale on the Segway Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Kick Scooter at Amazon, and it is a reliable travel companion for daily commuters. You can ride one now for only $489 instead of $589, netting you a whopping $100 discount.

This portable transport will allow you to roam around the busy city with ease, thanks to its snug and compact layout. The Ninebot ES2 is lightweight and weighs under 28 pounds, so you can pick it up and carry it with just one hand. It is also designed with a one-click folding system, and it collapses for easy storage when not in use.

The ES2 is part of the Ninebot line and is being offered as Segway’s midrange scooter. You can ride much faster with this version as it has an increased force and higher top speeds compared to the ES1. It uses a more powerful 300-watt motor which clocks in at 15.5 mph and produces a maximum power of 700 watts. This scooter can achieve about 15 miles of range with regular use, making it ideal for your daily urban commute.

The Ninebot ES2 can carry a max load of 220 pounds. It will give you a secure and comfortable ride with the help of front and rear wheel shock absorbers that are packed with large solid tires for smooth driving. It holds a double-braking system which includes mechanical and electrical anti-lock brakes, to guarantee an effective and dependable braking distance for your safety. This scooter is also equipped with LED headlights and reflectors so you’ll still be seen in low-light conditions.

The Segway Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Kick Scooter is a smart pick for your short travels. You can connect it to your smartphone via Bluetooth, and you can also customize its ambient light colors. You’ll also be guided effectively by its LED display as it shows you the battery level and your driving speed. While it normally sells at $589, you can get it now for only $489, and save as much as $100 when you order at Amazon today.

We’ve also found good deals on Razor electric scooters at Amazon so you might want to check them out, too.

Razor E100 Electric Scooter – $144 (10% off)

– $144 (10% off) Razor E100 Glow Electric Scooter – $129 (24% off)

– $129 (24% off) Razor E200 Electric Scooter – $198 (34% off)

