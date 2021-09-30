  1. Deals
These Sennheiser headphone deals will save you $100 on headphones and earbuds

There are amazing deals on high-end headphones and earbuds going on now at Best Buy! Right now, you can get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds on sale for just $200, marked down $100 from their regular price of $300. Or, choose the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for just $300, marked down $100 from their regular price of $400. Whichever you choose, prepare to experience immersive sound and unparalleled quality from these wireless headphones. Learn more about these premium models in our True Wireless review.

Sennheiser — Momentum True Wireless 2 Noise-Canceling Earbud Headphones — $200, was $300

Sennheiser Momentum earbuds in black, ear buds sitting out in front of case on a wood table.

Looking for high-performance noise-canceling headphones with the discreet look of earbuds? Look no further than the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Noise-Canceling Earbuds Headphones, on sale now at Best Buy for just $200. Marked down from their regular price of $300, you’ll save $100 when you snag this deal. Featuring up to 28 hours of battery life with the included charging case, a water-resistant design that makes them perfect for sweating it out at the gym, and a hassle-free Bluetooth connection and interface, you’ll be able to wear these headphones for everything you need to listen to. Whether you’re streaming music, attending online classes or Zoom meetings, or listening to your favorite podcast, do it all with crystal-clear sound. Not sure if these earbuds are right for you? See how they compare to some of our other favorite headphones and earbuds when you check out the best Bluetooth headsets of 2021.

Sennheiser — Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones — $300, was $400

Sennheiser Momentum over the hear headphones laying on their side on a metal table.

Looking for a sturdy, over-the-ear style of headphones for streaming games, recording music, or just immersing yourself in sound (while blocking out unwanted noises)? Check out the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones on sale now at Best Buy. Right now, you can get these high-quality headphones for just $300, so you’ll save $100 off their regularly marked price of $400. These noise-canceling headphones are ideal for streaming tunes or recording your own, watching your favorite streamer on Twitch, or joining in on your own Discord channel. Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to your computer or phone, and use the built-in microphone to take and make calls as needed.

More headphones deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$180 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here. more
Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds

$22 $25
Want the smallest and most affordable true wireless earbuds around? The Skullcandy Dime are super easy on the wallet, small enough to attach to a keychain, and they sound surprisingly good, too. more
Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$209 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. more
JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$40 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal. more
Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$499 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
