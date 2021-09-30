Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There are amazing deals on high-end headphones and earbuds going on now at Best Buy! Right now, you can get the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds on sale for just $200, marked down $100 from their regular price of $300. Or, choose the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for just $300, marked down $100 from their regular price of $400. Whichever you choose, prepare to experience immersive sound and unparalleled quality from these wireless headphones. Learn more about these premium models in our True Wireless review.

Sennheiser — Momentum True Wireless 2 Noise-Canceling Earbud Headphones — $200, was $300

Looking for high-performance noise-canceling headphones with the discreet look of earbuds? Look no further than the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Noise-Canceling Earbuds Headphones, on sale now at Best Buy for just $200. Marked down from their regular price of $300, you’ll save $100 when you snag this deal. Featuring up to 28 hours of battery life with the included charging case, a water-resistant design that makes them perfect for sweating it out at the gym, and a hassle-free Bluetooth connection and interface, you’ll be able to wear these headphones for everything you need to listen to. Whether you’re streaming music, attending online classes or Zoom meetings, or listening to your favorite podcast, do it all with crystal-clear sound. Not sure if these earbuds are right for you? See how they compare to some of our other favorite headphones and earbuds when you check out the best Bluetooth headsets of 2021.

Buy Now

Sennheiser — Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones — $300, was $400

Looking for a sturdy, over-the-ear style of headphones for streaming games, recording music, or just immersing yourself in sound (while blocking out unwanted noises)? Check out the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones on sale now at Best Buy. Right now, you can get these high-quality headphones for just $300, so you’ll save $100 off their regularly marked price of $400. These noise-canceling headphones are ideal for streaming tunes or recording your own, watching your favorite streamer on Twitch, or joining in on your own Discord channel. Connect wirelessly via Bluetooth to your computer or phone, and use the built-in microphone to take and make calls as needed.

Buy Now

More headphones deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great headphone deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations