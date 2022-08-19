These over-ear Sennheiser headphones are $150 off today

With so many headphone deals around, it can be hard to know where to begin. We can confidently say that the latest deal on the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling headphones at Best Buy is a great one to check out. Ordinarily priced at $400, they’re down to $250 for a limited time only, meaning you save a sizeable $150 off the usual price. A true game changer for anyone looking to commute in comfort, let’s take a deeper look at why you need them in your life.

Why you should buy the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones

Sennheiser features amongst our look at the best headphones so you know you’re onto a good thing here. In the case of the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones, its best feature is its excellent active noise cancellation.

If you hate being distracted on your commute and simply want to be able to focus on your music, you need effective noise cancellation, which is why the best noise-canceling headphones are so crucial. These headphones do a great job while also providing you with powerful and crisp sounds as you listen. Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ensures you never have to worry about any connection dropouts, while there’s aptX codec support for better quality. You can even connect the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones to two devices simultaneously, giving you plenty of flexibility.

Other useful features keep on coming, too. There’s a built-in microphone that means you can access the voice assistant on your phone, as well as enjoy three-way phone calls. At all times, you can customize a lot thanks to the Smart Control app. Along with all that, there are smart pause and auto on/off functions so your headphones always know when you need to pause or stop. While using them wirelessly is often most comfortable, you can always keep on listening via the analog audio cable, too, any time you run out of battery power. Finally, these are super comfy thanks to a sheep leather headband and ear pads.

Normally priced at $400, the Sennheiser Momentum Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones are down to $250 right now at Best Buy. Saving you $150 makes these a great option for anyone who wants to hear their favorite music at a great level of quality. Buy them now before the deal ends soon.

