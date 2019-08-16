Share

As the world can be full of noise and chaos, sometimes the only refuge you have is a good pair of headphones. There can be so many choices to choose from wireless to over-ear designs and whatnot but if you actually want that peace of mind, noise-canceling headphones are a good way to go. The Sennheiser PXC 550 may just be the upgrade you’re looking for and now is as good a time as ever to get it along with $105 in savings. Usually listing for $350, Amazon lets you off at $246 with the chance to knock off another $50 with your Amazon Rewards Visa card.

The PXC 550 is one of Sennheiser’s premium headsets primarily geared toward business travelers. Sporting a monochromatic black finish with silver accents and thick leather pads on the ear cups, this should easily blend in with your look and make for a snug fit. Weighing in at 7.76 ounces, the headphones are fairly lightweight without any compromise to its slick build. Most of the controls you need are readily accessible on the right ear cup. This would include your Bluetooth toggle, noise-canceling settings (off, light, and heavy), and a touchpad for intuitive playback controls.

Portability is a feature not to be missed in Sennheiser’s PXC 550. Feel free to take this anywhere with you as you can easily fold it flat through its rotating ear cups and stow it away in the included travel case. Equipped with Bluetooth 4.2 technology, you should be able to tune into your music, take calls, or simply drown at the rest of the world with any NFC or Bluetooth-enabled device. Sennheiser’s Captune App further boosts your experience by allowing you to personalize your sound as well as stream music.

On a single charge, the headphones are expected to have up to 30 hours of battery life depending on use. Based on our review of the PXC 550, going for wireless connectivity with active noise-canceling engaged would give you around 20 hours of power. You can save yourself the hassle of untangling your cords or opt for a wired configuration to save yourself some battery. Its triple microphone, on the other hand, lets you stay well connected as it makes it possible for you to have clear conversations even in the busiest environments.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 delivers a superior sound quality that produces a rich bass, warm mids, and a buoyantly fluid upper register. Whether you’re popping them on for business or pleasure, you can surely appreciate the NoiseGuard adaptive noise canceling feature that allows an uninterrupted listening experience. Get it now for 30% less than usual on Amazon.

Looking for something more affordable? Skim through what we have on the best headphones under $100, true wireless earbuds, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.