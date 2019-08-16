Treat your ears to Sennheiser’s Momentum 2.0 with Amazon’s 49% discount

Share

Music is undeniably a driving force and what better way to keep the momentum going than with a pair of noise-canceling headphones to block out distracting noise. The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 undeniably boasts some notable upgrades over its wired counterparts but it does come with a hefty $500 price tag. There may be plenty of other headphones out there but it sure is hard to beat the Momentum 2.0’s sheer and utter style, refinement, and sound quality. Lucky for you, Amazon gives your ears a treat with a 49% discount that makes it available at $254.

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 delivers in design and durability with a stainless steel frame. Sennheiser made improvements to the original momentum by boosting its portability and wearability. The frame is now collapsible and can be stowed in the included case while the headband and earcups are heavily padded with memory foam encased in leather. It may be a bit bulkier than it was but it sure puts comfort first with less pressure on your ears, better noise isolation, and it shouldn’t weigh you down at 260g.

If you’re gearing up for long listening sessions, the Momentum 2.0 stands up to the challenge with a battery life that lasts up to 22 hours with both Bluetooth and Noise Gard (hybrid active noise cancellation) employed. You just have to remind yourself to switch them off so as not to waste power but three presses on its multifunction button should be able to tell you how much charge you have left. Much credit is due to its Bluetooth 4.0 technology and NFC for wireless connectivity that allows you to sync two devices at the same time and up to eight compatible devices in the pairing list. The Momentum 2.0 lets you experience true wireless freedom but you may also go for a hardwired connection to either your phone or computer with a 3.5mm jack.

Should you be away from your device, you can easily access music playback controls, power/pairing button through your right ear cup. With the integrated VoiceMax technology, two microphones on either ear cup make for clear conversations on both ends with minimal to no interference. Momentum’s sound signature remains rich, full-bodied, dynamic, and of course with a certain level of refinement.

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 are a set of on-ear headphones that is well complemented with active noise cancellation. It may be considered a luxury as it normally retails for $500 but with Amazon’s 49% price cut, a pair can be within palm’s reach for $245 less.

