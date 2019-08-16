Deals

Treat your ears to Sennheiser’s Momentum 2.0 with Amazon’s 49% discount

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
sennheiser momentum 20 amazon deal 2 0

Music is undeniably a driving force and what better way to keep the momentum going than with a pair of noise-canceling headphones to block out distracting noise. The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 undeniably boasts some notable upgrades over its wired counterparts but it does come with a hefty $500 price tag. There may be plenty of other headphones out there but it sure is hard to beat the Momentum 2.0’s sheer and utter style, refinement, and sound quality. Lucky for you, Amazon gives your ears a treat with a 49% discount that makes it available at $254.

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 delivers in design and durability with a stainless steel frame. Sennheiser made improvements to the original momentum by boosting its portability and wearability. The frame is now collapsible and can be stowed in the included case while the headband and earcups are heavily padded with memory foam encased in leather. It may be a bit bulkier than it was but it sure puts comfort first with less pressure on your ears, better noise isolation, and it shouldn’t weigh you down at 260g.

If you’re gearing up for long listening sessions, the Momentum 2.0 stands up to the challenge with a battery life that lasts up to 22 hours with both Bluetooth and Noise Gard (hybrid active noise cancellation) employed. You just have to remind yourself to switch them off so as not to waste power but three presses on its multifunction button should be able to tell you how much charge you have left. Much credit is due to its Bluetooth 4.0 technology and NFC for wireless connectivity that allows you to sync two devices at the same time and up to eight compatible devices in the pairing list. The Momentum 2.0 lets you experience true wireless freedom but you may also go for a hardwired connection to either your phone or computer with a 3.5mm jack.

Should you be away from your device, you can easily access music playback controls, power/pairing button through your right ear cup. With the integrated VoiceMax technology, two microphones on either ear cup make for clear conversations on both ends with minimal to no interference. Momentum’s sound signature remains rich, full-bodied, dynamic, and of course with a certain level of refinement.

The Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 are a set of on-ear headphones that is well complemented with active noise cancellation. It may be considered a luxury as it normally retails for $500 but with Amazon’s 49% price cut, a pair can be within palm’s reach for $245 less.

Looking for more affordable options? Check out what we have on the best headphones under $100, true wireless earbuds, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
65inch lg uk7700pud 4k tv deal 65 inch
Deals

Amazon cuts $503 off this 65-inch LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

One 4K TV deal worth checking is Amazon's $503 discount on the 2018 65-inch LG UK7700PUD. This massive price cut lets you own an LG Nano Cell TV below $1,000. Hurry and order now before stocks run out.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fossil q gen 3 venture smatwatch
Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Fossil Q Gen 3 Venture smartwatch by 32%

The Fossil Q women's Gen 3 Venture smartwatch usually wears a $255 price tag but Amazon's 32% discount gives ladies the opportunity to be armed with a sleek wearable for only $174.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
lg g7 thinq review
Deals

LG’s flagship G7 ThinQ smartphone is now $300 less on Best Buy

The LG G7 ThinQ may not excite you in terms of design, but its robust set of features certainly will. What makes it even more attractive is Best Buy’s $300 discount, dropping its price to a healthier $450.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2
Deals

Amazon slashes the price of the Plantronics Backbeat Pro 2 by 33%

The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is an impressive pair of noise-canceling headphones that packs a lot of sound and a serious battery life. This is your chance to drown out the rest of the world for $65 less on Amazon.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Garmin VivoActive 3 Music
Deals

Get moving with Garmin’s Vivoactive 3 multisport smartwatch for $220 at Walmart

Garmin is famous for making fitness trackers. One of its recent offerings, the Vivoactive 3, boasts a gamut of features geared towards the wellness-minded and is available at the reasonable price of $220 on Walmart.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
apple ipad pro 10 5 review screen on angle
Deals

Get discounts up to $250 off the 10.5-inch Apple iPad Pro at Walmart

If you’re planning to get an iPad, today is an ideal time to secure a great deal on an older generation of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro. Prices of all variants from 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB are reduced up to $250 off at Walmart.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Deals

Snag this fantastic unlocked Samsung Galaxy A9 for $100 less on Amazon

Samsung has given the public a wide range of phone models that span from the dirt cheap to the high-end. One of its mid-tier offerings is the Galaxy A9, a premium looking phone with lots of nifty features. Get it for $347 on Amazon.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
garmin vivosmart 4 front
Deals

Get fit in style with Garmin’s Vivosmart 4, now only $100 on Amazon and Best Buy

Equipped with robust features you wouldn’t expect in an entry-level device, the Garmin Vivosmart 4 is more than just good looks. Kickstart an active lifestyle by ordering yours today on Amazon or Best Buy for only $100.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Beats Solo 3 Wireless
Deals

Pick up the Beats Solo 3 for $120 less on Amazon and keep the music going

If you missed out on Amazon's sale that dropped the full price of the Beats Solo 3 from $300 down to $150, now is your chance to pick up the beat with your very own pair for $120 less. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
best products 2018 apple ipad 9 7 inch tablet v2
Deals

Grab this latest Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32GB with an $81 discount at Walmart

If you're in the market for the newest Apple iPads, Walmart has offered a 25% discount on the latest Apple iPad Wi-Fi 32GB variant. Order yours now for only $249 instead of $330, and save as much as $81.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
fitbit versa lite amazon deal
Deals

Track your progress with this renewed Fitbit Versa Lite for $110 at Walmart

Fitness trackers provide you with a clearer understanding of your physical well-being. They can measure your vitals, step count, calories burned, and more. A great fitness tracker is the Fitbit Versa Lite, now $110 on Walmart.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
65inch lg um6900 4k tv deal 65 inch uhd smart
Deals

This 65-inch LG 4K ultra HD smart TV is down to only $580 on Walmart today

LG is the maker of our pick for the best TV in 2019. If you want the same picture performance at an affordable price, check out the 65-inch LG UM6900 4K UHD smart TV. You can get it from Walmart at only $580 today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
iPhone XS review
Deals

Score this Amazon-renewed Apple iPhone XS at a $350 discount

iPhones are pretty expensive pieces of technology, but if you don’t mind buying a renewed model, you can save quite a bit of money. Amazon is offering renewed unlocked versions of the Apple iPhone XS at a $350 discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best tablets for small businesses ipad pro 2018 review 5850 1200x9999
Deals

Now’s your chance to get the latest iPad Pro for $100 less on Amazon

The latest iPad Pro has always been our favorite since its release last year, and we even tagged it as the best tablet ever. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s discount on the 12-inch 256GB Wi-Fi model and get yours today for $1,049.
Posted By Erica Katherina