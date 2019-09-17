Long trips can be tedious, so you’ll need some distractions to keep yourself entertained. You might get the enjoyment you need on your smartphone, but the outside noises will make it hard for you to fully enjoy the audio. If you’re in public transport, or out and about walking, you’ll definitely need a noise-canceling headphone that you can use for private listening. Whether you’re traveling on a busy train or an airplane, a wireless headphone will be your best companion on your regular commute.

For those of you who are looking for premium over-ear headphones, the Sennheiser wireless headphones with noise-canceling features are your most solid options. Now is the best time to snatch yours at a more affordable price as Amazon drops it by up to 43% off. We’ve gathered a couple of pairs currently on sale and pitched them here for you to check out.

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones — 43% Off

A top-tier headphone made for a business commuter, the Sennheiser PXC 550 is stylish and blends well with your formal attire. It is equipped NoiseGard adaptive noise cancellation, which produces superior sound clarity in every environment. It is also built with triple-mic functionality to allow business-class talks with excellent vocal precision, even when you’re on the go.

The Sennheiser PXC 550 is packed with intuitive touch control, which allows you to answer an incoming call with just a tap on the earcup. It is powered by a battery that provides up to 30 hours of life, and can still be utilized even when it runs out of juice via a supplied remote cable.

While it normally sells at $350, Amazon slashed $150 off its price making it now available for only $200. Order yours today while stocks still available.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Amazon Exclusive) – 35% Off

If you’re a music lover who is always on the move, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition is the right one for you. It provides excellent wearing comfort and transmits an impressively powerful sound while sporting a stylish design.

Like the PXC 550, this elegant over-the-ear headphone also operates with the Sennheiser NoiseGard active noise cancellation feature. It allows you to tune in to your favorite songs and take phone calls with ease. It effectively lessens unwanted ambient noises in loud places so you can unwind and concentrate more on the music.

The HD 4.50 Special Edition also performs with the signature Sennheiser quality, producing robust sound and pumping dynamic bass. You’ll surely value its quality during your long walks or daily train ride. You can get one today at Amazon for only $130 instead of $200, and save as much as $70. Don’t miss out on these fantastic deals and grab yours now.

