Cleaning with corded vacuums is great and all, but it can be a hassle as you have to constantly move the cords to prevent them from getting sucked up. It can also get annoying when you want to clean a certain area of the house but can’t reach. If you often find yourself in these situations, you should consider shifting to a cordless vacuum. Amazon is offering the Shark Ion F80 cordless stick vacuum (IF281) on sale right now, making it available for only $248 after a 45% discount.

The Shark Ion F80 boasts a powerful cordless suction that’s effective in picking up everyday dirt, debris, and pet hair. It’s an all-in-one system that’s not only capable of cleaning carpets and hard floors; it can also transform into a hand vacuum so you can take care of areas that are off the floor.

Whether it’s under the bed, sofa, or dining table, there are certain areas in the house that cannot be reached with a regular handheld vacuum. Fortunately, that’s no longer a problem with this Shark vacuum. Its MultiFlex technology allows you to bend the wand, making it easier for you to clean spots under the furniture. The vacuum is also equipped with a DuoClean system consisting of one powerhead and two brush rolls which are designed to tackle fine dust and large debris on carpets and floors. You can also use it to clean above-floor areas; a simple touch of a button will convert it into a smaller hand vacuum. All these features ensure that no mess is left behind and that no surface is left uncleaned.

Purchasing the Shark Ion F80 means you also get two removable and rechargeable lithium-ion power packs. You can swap one battery for the next to continue cleaning, providing you with up to 80 minutes of total cordless runtime (ion power mode, measured at hand vacuum). When you’re done vacuuming, you can fold the vacuum over for compact storage while you juice up the batteries elsewhere.

Take your house cleaning to new heights by getting yourself the Shark Ion F80 Cordless Stick Vacuum (IF281). It received an impressive score of 4.3 out of 5 stars on Amazon reviews, with customers raving that it’s a near-perfect product and a great value for money. Grab yours today for only $248 instead of its usual $450 price tag.

