Save $130 on the Shark Navigator vacuum from Amazon

Jenifer Calle
Vacuums are essential to keeping your space clean and comfortable, but picking an affordable vacuum for your home isn’t easy. While there are many different types of vacuums to choose from depending on your type of home and personal preference, they shouldn’t cost you a small fortune. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro vacuum cleaner is rated as one of our favorite in the market.

Now is your chance to get the lightweight Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro on sale on Amazon for $120. This versatile vacuum is normally priced at $250, but is being sold for 55 percent off today only — as an Amazon Today Deal, this $130 savings will only last for the day. The Shark Navigator Lift-Away Pro is a powerful vacuum that comes with a number of attachments, including a crevice tool to help clean hard-to-reach places, and stiff bristles to cut down on dander and allergens.

If you’re a pet owner, coming home can be the highlight of your day but it’s hard to ignore the fur that accumulates everywhere. Maintaining your couches free of dog or cat fur can seem like a never-ending battle. The Shark Navigator is strong enough to help get rid of those fur balls hidden in between your cushions and resting on your carpets and floors. Its suction power can suck up the hair and dander in your carpet making it easier to live with your furry friend.

The Shark Navigator also works well as a stand-up vacuum and can capture as much as a 2-liter bin of dust. Its large bagless dust cup makes it easy to remove from the machine and empty. This 14-pound device also features a detachable body, which allows you to operate the vacuum as a handheld device for those less accessible areas that you’ve been ignoring. Its swivel steering works well on hardwood floors because of its rubberized wheels that won’t damage your floor.

While vacuums aren’t the most glamorous of household appliances they’re necessary to get rid of all that unwanted and inevitable dirt, dust, and dander. Consider picking up the Shark Navigator for a fraction of the price while the sale lasts.

