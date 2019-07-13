Share

Virtually no one looks forward to cleaning their homes, especially when it involves vacuuming. The thankless job requires you to crouch down low repeatedly which takes a toll on your back, and most vacuum cleaners can be extremely heavy to push around. Thankfully, Shark manufactured the Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, a lightweight, versatile, and highly maneuverable vacuum cleaner that leaves the rest of the competition in the dust.

Right now, the Shark Lift-Away Upright Vacuum is included in Amazon’s early Prime Day sale and is being sold for only $173. That’s an unbelievable 42% off from its normal retail price of $299.

The Lift-Away vacuum features a ball-pivot head that makes maneuvering around furniture and corners easy. With just a push of a button, the Lift-Away transforms from an upright to a canister, which makes it handy in cleaning hard-to-reach areas like ceilings and tight spaces. It has an extendable hose that’s 8.4-feet long and a narrow floor nozzle with LED headlights that adds visibility to dark areas. Although corded, the Lift-Away has a 25-foot long cord that enables vacuuming of the entire house by using a centrally located outlet. And at 15.5 pounds, it is lighter than many other upright vacuums.

This vacuum has an extra-large capacity dust cup that is completely sealed. The canister houses three sets of filters that ensure optimum dust removal: A foam filter, a felt filter, and a HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filter that traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum. There are five attachments that come with the unit, each serving a specific cleaning purpose: The flexible crevice tool, the dusting brush, the premium pet power brush, the straight suction nozzle, and the wide upholstery tool.

According to a number of Amazon reviewers, the Lift-Away is not obnoxiously loud, doesn’t spew dust into the air, has excellent suction, and is pretty easy to clean. Because of these reasons, it received an excellent 4.4 out of 5 stars rating, making the Shark Rotator Lift Away Vacuum an excellent bargain at $173 on Amazon, an incredible $126 less than its original price.

